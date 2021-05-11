Logan Paul has bodyguards ‘at all times’ after Floyd Mayweather threat

Floyd Mayweather (left) will take on YouTuber Logan Paul in an exhibition bout (Getty Images)

Logan Paul has said that he and his brother Jake have bodyguards with them “everywhere at all times” after an alleged threat by Floyd Mayweather during a brawl last week.

Logan is set to take on boxing icon Mayweather in an exhibition bout on 6 June at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium, and a pre-fight press conference on Thursday led to a brawl after the YouTuber’s brother Jake – also a YouTube star – stole Mayweather’s hat.

Amid the brawl, which left Jake Paul with a black eye, the retired Mayweather threatened the 24-year-old and Logan, 26, according to the latter.

Speaking to TMZ, Logan Paul said: “Dog, when you have a guy with the resources and the wealth that Floyd Mayweather has – and the connection and the network – and he’s saying s*** [like]: ‘I’m gonna kill that motherf****r’... Kill? Death?

“You’re gonna kill my brother over a f*****g hat? Yo, we take that s*** seriously, man.”

Logan Paul said that he and his brother, both of whom have dabbled in boxing in recent years, now have bodyguards with them “everywhere at all times”.

Logan has boxed twice, drawing an amateur contest with fellow YouTuber KSI before losing the rematch – which went down as a professional bout.

Jake Paul defeated KSI’s brother Deji in an amateur fight and has since boxed three times as a professional. The American won all three contests, most recently knocking out former UFC star Ben Askren after stopping NBA player Nate Robinson last year.

