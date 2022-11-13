How the Green Bay Packers beat the Dallas Cowboys 31-28 in overtime

The Dallas Cowboys (6-2) and Green Bay Packers (3-6) meet at Lambeau Field on Sunday. The game features the return of coach Mike McCarthy, who led the Packers to a Super Bowl title and is now the Cowboys coach.

Overtime notes

GB 13th possession starts at GB 35. Jones runs for 1, then 8 more. Third-and-1 at GB 44, Rodgers connects with Lazard for 36 yards for a first down at the DAL 20. Aaron Jones then runs left for 5 yards, plus Cowboys are penalized for face mask. First-and-goal at the the DAL 7. Rodgers kneels at the 10, setting up Mason Crosby’s game-winning 28-yard field goal. Packers win 31-28.

DAL 12th possession starts at DAL 25. On first down, Pollard runs for 7. On second down, Prescott to Lamb for 15 yards to DAL 47. Pollard then runs for 7 to GB 45. Second-and-3 at GB 46. Offsides penalty moves ball to DAL 49. Second-and-8. Prescott passes to Pollard for a 9-yard gain and a first down at the GB 42. Incomplete pass on first down. Davis has big run for a first down, but it comes back on a holding penalty on McGovern. Moves ball back o the DAL 49, second-and-19. Pass complete to Dalton Schultz to GB 35. Third-and-3. Timeout with 6:24 left. Pass to CeeDee Lamb is incomplete. On fourth down at the GB 35, Cowboys go for it, but pass to Pollard sails high. Ball turns over on downs to Packers.

Cowboys win toss. Choose to receive.

Fourth quarter notes

DAL 11th possession starts at DAL 19. After an incomplete pass on first down, Pollard runs for 10 yards. Cowboys take timeout with 2 seconds left with first down at the DAL 29. Pass to Turpin goes for 9 yards as clock expires.

GB 11th possession starts at GB 33 with 1:38 left. Jones gains 2 on first down. and 7 on second down. Third-and-1 at GB 42. Timeout. 30 seconds left. Rodgers pass incomplete. fourth-and-1 at GB 42. 22 seconds left. Packers punt to DAL 19.

DAL 10th possession starts at GB 25 with 2:29 left. Pollard runs for 3 yards on first down. Two-minute warning. Incomplete pass to Brown. Third-and-7, incomplete pass to Gallup. Cowboys punt to GB 20, returned to GB 33. 1:38 left.

GB 10th possession starts at GB 11. The Packers go 89 yards on 10 plays, culminating on another Aaron Rodgers to Christian Watson touchdown pass (third one today). This one goes for 7 yards. Crosby’s extra point ties game 28-28 with 2:29 left.

DAL ninth possession starts at DAL 12. Cowboys drive to the DAL 37, before stalling. Punt to the GB 5, returned to the GB 11. 8:57 left.

GB ninth possession continues at beginning of the quarter. The Packers go for it on fourth-and-seven as Aaron Rodgers connects with Christian Watson for a 39-yard touchdown pass with 13:23 left in the quarter. Extra point pulls Packers within 28-21.







Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) fumbles the ball after being sacked by Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, left, during the first half of their game Sunday at Lambeau Field.

Third quarter notes

GB ninth possession starts at the GB 24. Packers move to the Dallas 39 as the quarter ends.

DAL eighth possession starts at DAL 14 with 5:34 left in the quarter. Dak Prescott completes the 7-play, 85-yard drive with a 35-yard touchdown pass to CeeDee Lamb (who now has 10 catches for 135 yards). Extra point gives Cowboys a 28-14 lead with 2:47 left in the quarter.

Green Bay Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas (29) stops Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz (86) after Schultz caught a pass during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

GB eighth possession starts at GB 33: Three-and-out and Packers punt. Return and penalty puts ball at DAL 14.

DAL seventh possession starts at DAL 5: 10:39 left in the quarter. Drive stalls and Cowboys punt from their end zone. However, Packers fumble the punt return. McKeon recovers the fumble at GB 45. The Cowboys take advantage of the miscue, scoring four plays later on a Tony Pollard 13-yard touchdown run with 7:14 left in the third quarter. Maher’s extra point gives the Cowboys a 21-14 lead. This could wind up being the turning point of the game. Packers would have had great field position; instead the Cowboys turn the misue into a touchdown and the lead.

GB seventh possession starts at GB 30. Packers move into Cowboys territory when the drive ends, punting to DAL 10. Penalty moves ball back to DAL 5.

Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz (86) gets past Green Bay Packers safety Adrian Amos to score a touchdown after catching a pass during Sunday’s game at Lambeau Field.

Second quarter notes

GB sixth possession: Packers return kickoff for 18 yards on final play of the half.

DAL sixth possession starts at DAL 34. Cowboys storm down the field, scoring on a 5-yard touchdown pass from Dak Prescott to Dalton Schultz with 8 seconds left in the quarter. Brent Maher’s extra point ties the game 14-14.

GB fifth possession starts at the DAL 24. Packers capitalize on the turnover as Aaron Jones scores on a 12-yard touchdown run, capping a 3-play, 24-yard drive. Crosby’s extra point gives Packers a 14-7 lead with 1:42 left in the half.

DAL fifth possession starts at DAL 25. Drive ends again when Rudy Ford intercepts Dak Prescott for the second time in the quarter, returning ball from the GB 42 to the DAL 24. 2:20 left in the quarter.

GB fourth possession starts at GB 33. Three plays later, the Packers tie the game when Aaron Rodgers connects with Christian Watson on a 58-yard touchdown pass. Crosby’s extra point ties the game 7-7 with 4:54 left in the half.

DAL fourth possession starts at GB 10. On third down, Dak Prescott is intercepted by Rudy Ford in the end zone. He returns ball to GB 33.

GB third possession starts at GB 21: On third-and-10 from the GB 10, Aaron Rodgers fumbles and Kearse recovers at the 10.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver KaVontae Turpin (9) is stopped as he returns the ball on the opening kick off by Green Bay Packers place kicker Ramiz Ahmed, right, during Sunday’s game.

DAL third possession continues from GB 40 on first down: Cowboys complete 17-play, 83-yard drive. Culminates with 3-yard touchdown pass from Dak Prescott to CeeDee Lamb. Brent Maher’s extra point gives Cowboys 7-0 lead with 9:52 left in the half.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88), Tony Pollard, and Peyton Hendershot (89) celebrate in front o Green Bay Packers linebacker Isaiah McDuffie (58) after Lamb scored a touchdown during Sunday’s game.

First quarter notes

DAL third possession starts at DAL 17. Cowboys drive to GB 40 as time expires in first quarter.

GB second possession starts at GB 17. Packers move ball into Cowboys territory before punting ball away to DAL 6, returned to DAL 17.

DAL second possession starts at DAL 44. Three-and-out and another punt.

GB first possession starts at GB 16: Packes put together a 10-play drive that stops at the Cowboys 36 where Mason Crosby misses a 54-yard field goal.

Green Bay Packers place kicker Mason Crosby (2) misses on a long field goal attempt during the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

DAL first possession starts at DAL 39: Only gains 1 yard. Punt ball away to the GB 16.

Green Bay wins coin toss. Elects to defer. Cowboys will receive.

Zeke out again

Clarence Hill is reporting that Running back Ezekiel Elliott will miss his second straight game with a sprained knee. He is one of the Cowboys listed as inactive for today’s game.

Cowboys: RB Ezekiel Elliott, LB Anthony Barr, LB Jabril Cox, QB Will Grier, CB Nahshon Wright, S Markquese Bell, and DL Chauncey Golston.

Packers: CB Shemar Jean-Charles, LB Krys Barnes, LB De’Vondre Campbell, OL Rasheed Walker, OL Luke Tenuta, WR Romeo Doubs, and DL Jonathan Ford

Pregame reads

Watch and listen

When: Nov. 13, 3:25 p.m.

Where: Lambeau Field

TV: FOX

Radio: KRLD/105.3 FM “The Fan”

Line: -4.5

Last meeting: The Packers beat the Cowboys 34-24 at AT&T Stadium on Oct. 6, 2019.