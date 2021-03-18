Lions add a new backup quarterback, agreeing to deal with Tim Boyle

Mar. 18—The Detroit Lions haven't officially released Chase Daniel, but they've already reached an agreement with a new backup quarterback, coming to terms on a one-year deal with Tim Boyle.

The agreement, originally reported by the NFL Network, was confirmed by a source familiar with the negotiations.

Boyle has been quietly stashed within the division, spending the first three years of his career with the Green Bay Packers after going undrafted out of Eastern Kentucky.

He's appeared in 11 games in his career, having thrown just four passes. The majority of his work has been taking knees at the end of Packers' victories.

In the 2019 preseason, Boyle was sharp, completing 34 of his 57 throws for 356 yards, six touchdowns and zero interceptions. His 112.9 passer rating for the four-game slate was the best in the NFL for quarterbacks with at least 50 attempts.

Boyle began his college career at the University of Connecticut, where he played sparingly and posted a dreadful stat line (48.4 completion percentage, one touchdown and 13 interceptions) across three seasons. Even at Eastern Kentucky, his production was modest, with 13 interceptions to 11 touchdown throws in his lone season.

An untendered restricted free agent this offseason, Boyle became expendable after the Packers selected Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 draft.