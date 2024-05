LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Liberty Flames sailed past the Campbell Fighting Camels 14-9 Wednesday evening at Worthington Field at Liberty Baseball Stadium.

Liberty scored five runs in the bottom of the first inning and went on to score in every inning but the fifth inning in victory.

The Flames move to 19-25 on the year. The Fighting Camels drop to 27-16.

