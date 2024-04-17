Lakers-Nuggets playoff series schedule released: Where to watch

LOS ANGELES - As expected, the Lake Show is headed to primetime.

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Lakers advanced to the official playoffs after defeating the New Orleans Pelicans 110-106 in the play-in tournament.

"Tonight we showcased what we were able to do both offensively and defensively," LeBron James told reporters after the game., The Lakers enter the playoffs having won 12 of 15 games. "We’ve got a good group going right now, good rotation, good plan and guys are coming in ready to go."

The league changed its postseason format in 2021 after the NBA Board of Governors approved it in Nov. 2020. The top six-seeded teams in each conference automatically advance to the playoffs, while teams ranked 7-10 must earn their way to the playoffs in the play-in tournament.

Last season, the Lakers punched their ticket to the playoffs after beating the Minnesota Timberwolves in a play-in game and made it to the Western Conference Finals.

The stage is now set, and the Lakers face the Denver Nuggets, the reigning champions, in the first-round series.

See the series schedule below.

Game 1

When: Saturday, April 20

Where: Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado

Time: 5:30 p.m.

TV Network: ABC

Game 2

When: Monday, April 22

Where: Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado

Time: 7 p.m.

TV Network: TNT

Game 3

When: Thursday, April 25

Where: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

Time: 7 p.m.

TV Network: TNT

Game 4

When: Saturday, April 27

Where: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

Time: 5:30 p.m.

TV Network: ABC

*Game 5

When: Monday, April 29

Where: Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado

Time: TBD

TV Network: TBD

*Game 6

When: Thursday, May 2

Where: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

Time: TBD

TV Network: TBD

*Game 7

When: Saturday, May 4

Where: Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado

Time: TBD

TV Network: TBD

*if necessary

The Associated Press contributed to this report.