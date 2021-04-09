Koepka misses Masters cut, says he's going to take a break

  • Brooks Koepka and Bubba Watson, right, walk down to the sixth green during the second round of the Masters golf tournament on Friday, April 9, 2021, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    1/10

    Masters Golf

    Brooks Koepka and Bubba Watson, right, walk down to the sixth green during the second round of the Masters golf tournament on Friday, April 9, 2021, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
  • Abraham Ancer, of Mexico, tees off on the 18th hole during the second round of the Masters golf tournament on Friday, April 9, 2021, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
    2/10

    Masters Golf

    Abraham Ancer, of Mexico, tees off on the 18th hole during the second round of the Masters golf tournament on Friday, April 9, 2021, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
  • Jose Maria Olazabal, of Spain, reacts after missing a birdie putt on the 16th hole during the second round of the Masters golf tournament on Friday, April 9, 2021, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    3/10

    Masters Golf

    Jose Maria Olazabal, of Spain, reacts after missing a birdie putt on the 16th hole during the second round of the Masters golf tournament on Friday, April 9, 2021, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Jose Maria Olazabal, of Spain, hits out of a bunker on the seventh hole during the second round of the Masters golf tournament on Friday, April 9, 2021, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
    4/10

    Masters Golf

    Jose Maria Olazabal, of Spain, hits out of a bunker on the seventh hole during the second round of the Masters golf tournament on Friday, April 9, 2021, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
  • Patrick Reed hits out of the pine straw on the 10th hole during the second round of the Masters golf tournament on Friday, April 9, 2021, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
    5/10

    Masters Golf

    Patrick Reed hits out of the pine straw on the 10th hole during the second round of the Masters golf tournament on Friday, April 9, 2021, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
  • Matthew Wolff tees off at the 18th hole during the second round of the Masters golf tournament on Friday, April 9, 2021, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
    6/10

    Masters Golf

    Matthew Wolff tees off at the 18th hole during the second round of the Masters golf tournament on Friday, April 9, 2021, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Matthew Wolff watches his tee shot on the 11th hole during the second round of the Masters golf tournament on Friday, April 9, 2021, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
    7/10

    Masters Golf

    Matthew Wolff watches his tee shot on the 11th hole during the second round of the Masters golf tournament on Friday, April 9, 2021, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
  • Justin Thomas holds up his ball after putting on the 16th hole during the second round of the Masters golf tournament on Friday, April 9, 2021, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    8/10

    Masters Golf

    Justin Thomas holds up his ball after putting on the 16th hole during the second round of the Masters golf tournament on Friday, April 9, 2021, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
  • Justin Thomas acknowledges the gallery as he walks to the 15th green during the second round of the Masters golf tournament on Friday, April 9, 2021, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
    9/10

    Masters Golf

    Justin Thomas acknowledges the gallery as he walks to the 15th green during the second round of the Masters golf tournament on Friday, April 9, 2021, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Hideki Matsuyama, of Japan, walks with his caddie Shota Hayafuji to the 15th green during the second round of the Masters golf tournament on Friday, April 9, 2021, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
    10/10

    Masters Golf

    Hideki Matsuyama, of Japan, walks with his caddie Shota Hayafuji to the 15th green during the second round of the Masters golf tournament on Friday, April 9, 2021, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Brooks Koepka and Bubba Watson, right, walk down to the sixth green during the second round of the Masters golf tournament on Friday, April 9, 2021, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Abraham Ancer, of Mexico, tees off on the 18th hole during the second round of the Masters golf tournament on Friday, April 9, 2021, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Jose Maria Olazabal, of Spain, reacts after missing a birdie putt on the 16th hole during the second round of the Masters golf tournament on Friday, April 9, 2021, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Jose Maria Olazabal, of Spain, hits out of a bunker on the seventh hole during the second round of the Masters golf tournament on Friday, April 9, 2021, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Patrick Reed hits out of the pine straw on the 10th hole during the second round of the Masters golf tournament on Friday, April 9, 2021, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Matthew Wolff tees off at the 18th hole during the second round of the Masters golf tournament on Friday, April 9, 2021, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Matthew Wolff watches his tee shot on the 11th hole during the second round of the Masters golf tournament on Friday, April 9, 2021, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Justin Thomas holds up his ball after putting on the 16th hole during the second round of the Masters golf tournament on Friday, April 9, 2021, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Justin Thomas acknowledges the gallery as he walks to the 15th green during the second round of the Masters golf tournament on Friday, April 9, 2021, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Hideki Matsuyama, of Japan, walks with his caddie Shota Hayafuji to the 15th green during the second round of the Masters golf tournament on Friday, April 9, 2021, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
TIM REYNOLDS
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Brooks Koepka is going to take a long break. A month and a half might be about right.

Koepka, who missed the cut at the Masters after trying to play less than a month removed from knee surgery, said Friday that he might not try to compete again until the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island that starts May 20.

“I won’t miss it, I know that,” Koepka said. “But tough to say if I’ll play anything before that, just for how it feels, how rehab goes and everything.”

Koepka said that if this week hadn’t been the Masters, there was no way he would have tried to play again so quickly after surgery.

He’s a four-time major winner, including the PGA in 2018 and 2019.

“I’ll take a nice long break after this,” Koepka said. “Way I look at it, I have two more days to do rehab that I probably wouldn’t get if I was out here, and I’ll get ready for the PGA.”

One player who won’t be taking a break after missing the Masters cut: World No. 1 Dustin Johnson. He’s going right back to work at Hilton Head next week.

“I’m playing,” Johnson said.

SPANISH FLAVOR

When José María Olazábal walked into the interview area, the Spanish media members let out a cheer.

“It’s like winning the event,” the 55-year-old Spaniard said, breaking into a big smile.

In a way, the second round of the Masters did feel like a victory for the two-time Masters champion.

Olazábal shot a 1-under 71 to match his best Augusta National round of the past 15 years and make the cut for the first time since 2014.

The slick greens were a perfect set-up for Olazábal, who knows he can’t match the young guys with the length of his shots. He made up for that shortfall with his knowledge of the course and his touch on the greens.

“It’s lovely to see Augusta play like we have the last two days -- fast and firm,” Olazábal said. “It reminds me a lot of the late ’80s and ‘90s.”

Those were the glory days for Olazábal, who won his first green jacket in 1994, added another title in 1999 and was a top-10 finisher five other times.

But he hasn’t contended since a tie for third in 2006. In his last 12 appearances, Olazábal missed the cut nine times and didn’t finish higher than 34th the other years.

A huge par save at the 17th, where he knocked in a 40-footer from the fringe after a poor chip, gave him hope of a better finish this year.

“Nice one,” said playing partner Matt Wallace as they walked toward the 18th tee.

“Unexpected,” Olazábal replied.

He could’ve been speaking for the entire day. And coincidentally, Olazábal’s good day at Augusta just happened to fall on what would have been his close friend and fellow Spanish golf icon Seve Ballesteros’ 64th birthday.

AMATEUR UPDATE

No amateurs are playing the weekend at the Masters.

Ollie Osborne was the low amateur, his score of 8-over 152 beating Joe Long (154) and Tyler Strafaci (161).

“One of the main things I learned is not everybody’s perfect,” Osborne said. “I played with the world’s best, and you don’t have to do everything perfect. You just kind of go about your game and do your thing. These guys are obviously really good, but I’m not that far off.

It’s the first time since 2015 that no amateur has made the cut. But there were plenty of memories — such as staying in the Crow’s Nest atop the Augusta National clubhouse and getting to play 36 holes in arguably the most storied tournament in the world.

“Some bits of advice from the world’s best golfers, that kind of sticks with me,” Long said. “The amateur dinner, like that experience is just so special. The Crow’s Nest, all those things, they’re memories for life. At the end of the day, you can tell your family about it, and that’s pretty amazing.”

ANCER MOVES ON

Abraham Ancer was tied for 21st through two rounds, at even-par 144.

He has taken only 142 swings.

Ancer was hit with a two-stroke penalty well after his opening round ended, after it was determined that his club touched the sand before his bunker shot on the par-5 15th hole. Ancer signed for a bogey 6, before it was changed to a triple-bogey 8 after rules officials decided he signed for the incorrect score inadvertently.

“I’ve never experienced anything like that,” Ancer said. “I was already at the house I rented here. We were about to have dinner. We were grilling out, and I got a call from Augusta National telling me that they wanted to show me a video on my bunker shot on 15. Obviously, I had no idea what it was about.

“Then, well, they notified me they were going to give me a two-stroke penalty for touching the sand,” he said. “Obviously, I was pretty amazed because I had no idea that had happened. You needed a really good camera with some good zoom to be able to see that I touched the sand.”

He shot a 3-under 69 on Friday.

“It was pretty minimal, but I can’t complain,” Ancer said. “I was holding the club, so I’m the only one liable for that. You’ve got to move on and make some birdies.”

EAGLE WATCH

Cameron Smith and Hideki Matsuyama are the only players with multiple eagles this week.

They each had one Thursday, then repeated the feat Friday. Both made a 3 on the par-5 13th in the second round.

Smith eagled the 15th on Thursday. Matsuyama’s first-round eagle came at No. 8.

REED AT 16

Patrick Reed, by his standards, did terribly at the par-3 16th hole on Friday.

He made par.

Reed had made six consecutive birdies at the 16th before Friday, a run that started in the final round of the 2019 Masters.

WOLFF DISQUALIFIED

Matthew Wolff shot rounds of 76 and 79 and would have missed the cut by eight shots anyway.

Instead, his 2021 Masters appearance will go down as a disqualification.

Wolff made a bogey on the par-4 17th, and the scorecard that he returned said he made a lower score. Signing for an incorrect score led to the disqualification.

THEY SAID IT

Justin Thomas, on what advice he’ll be hearing after the second round — one capped by a three-putt bogey on the finishing hole — from his close friend Tiger Woods: “I’m sure he’s going to give me some crap for that three-putt on 18.”

___

AP National Writer Paul Newberry contributed to this report.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Recommended Stories

  • Brooks Koepka very disappointed to miss Masters cut; won't miss PGA Championship

    Brooks Koepka was not happy to miss the cut at the Masters, but said his ailing knee won't keep him out of the next major.

  • Rory McIlroy encouraged to take a break after early Masters exit

    McIlroy has not won a major championship since 2014.

  • Brooks Koepka misses the cut at Masters after recent knee surgery

    Brooks Koepka played in Masters despite knee surgery just a few weeks ago

  • 'Human' Bryson DeChambeau bludgeons through back nine to climb back towards contention

    The battle for golf's green jacket may ultimately prove to be beyond Bryson DeChambeau this week. But the ongoing battle for golf's soul rages on - and it remains as riveting as ever. There was much sniggering after a first-round 76 on Thursday left DeChambeau four-over par and in danger of missing the cut at the 2021 Masters. But a much-improved second-round 67 on Friday ensured golf’s current pantomime villain will be around for the weekend. More than that, the way the Californian bludgeoned his way around the back nine on Friday, climbing steadily back into overall contention, will raise renewed fears he might yet be capable of something extraordinary. Golf's purists will be on their guard. DeChambeau’s infamous boast last November that Augusta National was a mere “par-67” for him was a line in the sand as far the whole 'power' conversation was concerned. From that moment, the desperation in some quarters for DeChambeau to fail, for his hubris to be exposed, was palpable. The schadenfreude when he bombed out of contention last November was startling, possibly even a little unfair. Although it has to be said DeChambeau hardly helps himself, churning out social media videos showing him hitting record new swing speeds on the range, and boasting of how far he can whack the ball. When Rory McIlroy admitted he had restructured golf's most beautiful swing partly on the strength of the way DeChambeau dismantled of Winged Foot last summer, it was as if the American had shot Bambi. So when he faltered again in the first round this week, and it looked as if he was going to be served another healthy dollop of comeuppance rather than a meal of his choosing at the Champions Dinner, there were more than a few of his peers ready to rejoice. But the 27 year-old with the whacky irons and even whackier attitude fought back in round two as Augusta’s more forgiving fairways and greens allowed him to bring his power game to play. It was actually fascinating to watch. Beginning the day at four-over par, DeChambeau spent much of the first few holes chuntering away to himself as he tried to get his round going - almost, it seemed, through force of personality, rather than the raw power or dispassionate, machine-like efficiency for which he has become known. The truth is, for someone who bangs on so much about science and data, DeChambeau is surprisingly human out on course. It is part of what makes him so intriguing; watching him wrestle with his own human frailties as he attempts to prove his thesis, that the game of golf can be reduced to cold hard numbers and the application of science. It’s a battle he can never win. The Californian may look like a gym bunny and swing like a robot, but he is all too human, too error-prone.

  • Lee Westwood's Masters dream dies before it gets going after wayward first-round 78

    Was it the call to swap in son Sam for fiancee Helen Storey on the bag? Did playing with defending champion Dustin Johnson somehow unnerve him? Perhaps the decision to rest up last week robbed him of momentum? Whatever it was, after all the hype, the hope, the incredible form in the build-up, there was something particularly cruel about watching Lee Westwood labour his way around Augusta on Thursday. Back-to-back runner-up finishes at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Players last month, which had propelled him back into the world’s top 20, had given rise to hopes that Westwood might actually break his major duck this week. The Masters has always suited his game and placid temperament. Instead, a disastrous first-round 78 threatens Westwood’s presence in any capacity this weekend, let alone any chance of contending on Sunday. It was cruel because it was so unexpected. This genuinely felt like it could have been Westwood’s time. Should have been his time. Of course, the odds were heavily stacked against him. Jack Nicklaus, at 46, remains the oldest ever winner of the green jacket. Westwood will be 48 later this month. And while Augusta has been known to produce its fair share of feelgood stories down the years, this is no country for old men. Particularly in its present, merciless state. Masters 2021: Tee times for third round, how to watch on TV and latest odds But such has been Westwood’s form, and so often has he placed well at the Masters (the 47-year-old was runner-up to Phil Mickelson in 2010, third in 2012 — two shots out of the play-off won by Bubba Watson — and runner-up again to Danny Willett in 2016), it felt a safe bet that he would put a tidy round or two together. It took just three holes for the bubble to burst. After missed birdie opportunities at one and two — how different might it have been had one of those very makeable putts dropped — a double-bogey six at the third, in which Westwood chose to play iron off the tee, for the extra control, only to find the trees on the right, was the first sign that this was going to be a grind. Westwood would hit a branch trying to escape, before three-putting when he did finally reach the green. From there, things rapidly went downhill. Bogeys at five, seven and nine saw Westwood reach the turn in 40, with a solitary birdie at the par-five eighth the only crumb of comfort as son Sam looked on aghast.

  • Si Woo Kim breaks putter during second round of the Masters

    Si Woo Kim acknowledges that he has broken clubs out of frustration before, with one very significant caveat. Kim smashed his putter head-first into the turf at Augusta National after a poor chip on the par-5 15th hole Friday, bending the shaft and rendering the club unusable.

  • Why was CBS golf analyst Gary McCord banned from covering the Masters golf tournament?

    McCord was barred from covering the yearly event at Augusta National over comments he made on a broadcast way back in 1994.

  • This was Rory McIlroy's most worrying first-round meltdown - and it's because of Bryson DeChambeau

    Bryson DeChambeau was as surprised as most golf observers when Rory McIlroy revealed he had tinkered with his technique to keep up with the big-hitting US Open Champion. "I knew there would be people there to be influenced, I didn’t think it would be Rory," said DeChambeau. Well, quite. By his own admission, the search for additional distance has thrown McIlroy's swing out of sequence and left him fighting a two-way miss, manifested in a four-over opening round of 76 at the Masters on Thursday. Expectations were low for McIlroy, given he is trying to compete just a few weeks after officially partnering with coach Pete Cowen and all the new swing thoughts and mental baggage that entails. Cowen's counsel is highly-regarded and the relationship should prove a fruitful one. McIlroy certainly looks in need of guidance, because someone in his corner should have questioned the wisdom of searching for even more clubhead speed. In the last five seasons, McIlroy's PGA Tour ranking for driving distance has been: fourth, second, first, first and ninth. If anyone should suffer from a case of distance envy, it is not McIlroy. The competitive advantage on offer for gaining an extra few yards is surely minuscule. McIlroy's swing is the most envied in golf. There is a poise and flourish to his long game that is worth the price of admission alone. When the putter is working and McIlroy's mind is in the right place, he is incredibly difficult to beat and every player on Tour knows it. The quality of his ball-striking has, until the last few months, been taken as read. "I added some speed and I am hitting the ball longer, but what that did to my swing as a whole probably wasn't a good thing, so I'm sort of fighting to get back out of that," McIlroy said in March. By jeopardising his biggest asset, the first half of McIlroy's season could become a write off.

  • Johnson no longer defending champion after missing Masters cut

    Dustin Johnson's quest to join an exclusive group of back-to-back Masters champions ended lamely when he bogeyed the final two holes and missed the halfway cut on Friday. He had some notable company in exiting early, with Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka sent packing from Augusta National, but it was Johnson's poor performance that most disappointed the local fans. He grew up nearby across the state border in South Carolina, barely an hour's drive along the Interstate 20 freeway, and arrived here with high hopes of emulating Jack Nicklaus (1965-66), Nick Faldo (1989-90) and Tiger Woods (2001-02).

  • No putter, no problem for Kim after he snaps club in anger

    It was a case of no putter, no problem for Kim Si-woo at the Masters on Friday. After breaking his putter in anger, the South Koran used a three-wood to putt on the final four holes at Augusta National. A frustrated Kim broke the shaft of the club when he slammed it into the turf in frustration while waiting to putt at the 15th hole.

  • Elite Black caddies, once key advisors to Masters winners, have faded from spotlight

    Before golfers could bring their own staff to the Masters, Black caddies in August, Ga., played key roles supporting green jacket winners.

  • Why Penei Sewell is falling in the latest NFL mock drafts

    Analyst have Sewell dropping out of the top 10

  • Experts: Tiger Woods did not receive preferential treatment from police

    Experts say the police's handling of the Tiger Woods crash was nothing out of the ordinary.

  • Prince Harry expected to return to UK for Duke of Edinburgh's funeral – but not Meghan

    The Duke of Sussex is expected to return to the UK from the USA for the funeral of his grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh, despite widespread travel restrictions. However, it is thought unlikely that the Duchess, heavily pregnant with their second child, will join him. Prince Harry, 36, was extremely close to Prince Philip, although he is not thought to have seen him in person since the autumn of 2019. A royal source told the New York Post: "He will, of course, be there, no matter how difficult relations are between the Sussexes and the family." Current rules state that the majority of people attempting to travel to the UK must test negative for Covid within 72 hours of their flight and then quarantine for 10 days on arrival. There is an exemption for people attending the funeral of a close family member, although Prince Harry would have to self-isolate at all other times. He spoke of his grandfather during a recent television interview with James Corden, fondly describing how he conducted Zoom calls. "We've Zoomed them a few times. They've seen Archie running around," he said, laughing as he recalled how the Duke had slammed his laptop shut to end a call.

  • Mexico's private-practice doctors left out on vaccines

    Many private-practice doctors, dentists and health care workers in Mexico are protesting that they have been left out of a government-run coronavirus vaccine program despite the fact they are exposed to possible infection. The private health care workers have staged protests this week, blocking Mexico City streets, but President Andrés Manuel López Obrador defended the vaccination program on Friday, saying it had to focus on people over 60 to prevent deaths. As he often has done in the past, López Obrador attributed the protests to a “very perverse” campaign by private media outlets against him.

  • Column: Biden could remake American society by reviving antitrust enforcement

    Biden searches for an antitrust enforcer who could radically transform the U.S.

  • 'Jeopardy!' reveals dates for next guest hosts Mayim Bialik, Anderson Cooper and Bill Whitaker

    CNN anchor Anderson Cooper will pick up the "Jeopardy!" hosting baton from quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

  • Wedding venues: 'It's costing me £250,000 a month'

    Wedding industry professionals rue their loss of income as the economy slowly reopens after lockdown.

  • Tony Buzbee fires back at Rusty Hardin’s claims on behalf of Deshaun Watson

    During his first press conference on behalf of Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, attorney Rusty Hardin made a significant admission. Hardin acknowledged that some of the massages Watson arranged eventually became consensual sexual encounters. On Friday night, attorney Tony Buzbee, representative of the 22 women suing Watson in civil court, responded on social media. “I respect [more]

  • In The Loop: Lamar and Hollywood workout, new WNBA jersey reveals

    Jordan Giorgio keeps you In The Loop with some of the greatest moments going on in the sports world right now.