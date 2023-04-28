Kansas City Chiefs take K-State’s Felix Anudike-Uzomah in 2023 NFL Draft first round

The Kansas City Chiefs selected Kansas State edge rusher Felix Anudike-Uzomah with the 31st and final pick of the first round in the 2023 NFL Draft at Union Station.

Anudike-Uzomah fits a need and a Chiefs prototype at a position of need. He has length and size — 6-foot-4, 225 pounds — that defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo covets. Anudike-Uzomah, according to Pro Football Focus’ Big Board, also is “one of the best edge benders in the draft class.”

“We love his ability to rush the passer and play the run,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Thursday night at the Chiefs facility. “He does both very well.”’

Reid said the Chiefs had a chance to hang out with Anudike-Uzomah during the team’s local pro day.

KC had a need at edge rusher after releasing Frank Clark while not yet re-signing Carlos Dunlap. Both remain free agents.

Anudike-Uzomah went to Lee’s Summit High School. He finished his college career tied for sixth in K-State history with 20.5 sacks.

Reid said the Chiefs had offers to trade out of the 31st pick but chose to stick with taking Anudike-Uzomah. Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said some of the conversations revolved around trading back into the mid-40s, where KC would potentially have then wanted to trade back up to take a player like Anudike-Uzomah.

A Kansas City native, Anudike-Uzomah spoke at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis last month about the upcoming NFL Draft in KC.

“I’ve been working on this my whole life,” Anudike-Uzomah said then. “I’m a Kansas City guy drafted in Kansas City. My mom is proud about it and everybody in my city is proud about it, so I’m so excited to be drafted in Kansas City.”

Anudike-Uzomah was asked to describe his style of play at the Combine.

“I’m great to talk to, I’m kind of light-hearted,” Anudike-Uzomah said then. “Just basically, them going through my film and seeing what type of player I am — affect the pass rusher, very high-energy and everything like that. I feel like that’s what GMs and coaches really like about a player for their organization.”

Story continues

Anudike-Uzomah said at the Combine he wouldn’t mind if the Chiefs took him in the draft.

“It would be nice; I’m not going to lie,” Anudike-Uzomah said on March 1. “It would be a crazy experience. I’m not going to lie to you on that one.”

This is a developing story. Check back for further updates ...