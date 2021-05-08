Junior hockey: Wings wallop Wilderness

May 8—Aberdeen scored the final six goals en route to a 7-1 victory over the Minnesota Wilderness in North American Hockey League play Friday night at Northwoods Credit Union Arena in Cloquet.

Will Traeger scored the lone goal for the Wilderness, 4 minutes and 47 seconds into the first period.

Jordan Randall scored twice, his 15th and 16th goals for the Wings and Spencer Schneider netted his 23rd of the campaign.

The teams meet again at 7:15 p.m. Saturday in Cloquet.