Julian Edelman injury update: Fantasy outlook for Patriots WR

The injury appeared to be non-contact, which can often be the most dangerous. Not a lot is known about the injury as the Patriots are waiting to provide a full update. But with fantasy football drafts going on, it could be a dangerous time to take the reception-heavy receiver.

A doctor on Twitter, Mark Adickies, tweeted, "I would be shocked if [Edelman] does not have an ACL tear. That would be a season ending injury." While we obviously can't take that as fact, it is at least a reason to be cautious about Edelman in the near future.





Julian Edelman fantasy replacements





The immediate beneficiary in the Patriots' offense would be Chris Hogan. He had four receptions for 70 yards and two touchdowns in Friday's game. So even if Edelman's injury turns out to be nothing, he's worth adding, but he'd be extremely dangerous if he moves up the depth chart.

Brandin Cooks' status won't change as much. He's still the top wideout in the offense, and his role is mostly not impacted as a result of Edelman's absence. Malcolm Mitchell and Danny Amendola will receive additional snaps, but likely won't be too big of factors moving forward.

The news will also make a big impact on receiving backs like Dion Lewis and James White. Since Edelman is a possesion receiver, these two backs should see an increase in receptions.