Inside the 2017-18 Blues: Boom or bust for Stanley Cup-minded St. Louis

To look at the four playoff teams that came out of the Central Division last season, the Blues might be the only one that avoided a significant loss through the summer challenges of an expansion draft and salary cap crunches. Minnesota sent off promising forwards Erik Haula and Alex Tuch to Vegas, which also claimed James Neal from Nashville. Chicago did its usual wheeling and dealing after another disappointing first-round exit.

But St. Louis? The Blues look like one of the NHL's deepest teams after a pair of savvy draft day trades by general manager Doug Armstrong.

In came Brayden Schenn, the one-time uber prospect who may not be the answer as a No. 1 center, but is a capable No. 2 — and definitely an improvement over Jori Lehtera, who went to Philadelphia in the deal. Out went Ryan Reaves, a fan favorite tough guy, but one whose role is all but extinct in today's NHL. Lehtera and Reaves might as well be additions by subtraction, and in the process St. Louis recouped a first-round pick (which was used to take a flier on Klim Kostin 31st overall).

The effects of adding Schenn to a roster that earned 99 points a year ago remain to be seen, but all signs are pointing up.

Mike Yeo, whose replacement of Ken Hitchcock midway through last season sparked the Blues to their playoff run, is settled in and has had a full summer to implement his system, which is a good thing. There's no telling which version of Jake Allen will show up, but it's easy to remember he and the Blues allowed the fewest goals (1.87 per game) after Yeo took over Feb. 1.

Yeo had his guys playing some of the league's most inspired hockey, straight through a six-game elimination to the eventual conference champs in the second round. Yet, there's still a caveat for the Blues, who feel exceedingly like a boom-or-bust pick despite all the positives.

Already, preseason injuries have chipped away at their immense forward depth. But the biggest issues is on the blue line, which doesn't have nearly the same strength in numbers beyond bona fide No. 1 Alex Pietrangelo and fast-rising Colton Parayko.

That's the burning question St. Louis will have to answer if it's going to reach the Stanley Cup Final once and for all.





St. Louis Blues schedule 2017-18





The Blues begin the 2017-18 season Oct. 4 in Pittsburgh, where they'll watch the Penguins raise another banner on opening night. Their schedule is line with the league average in terms of difficulty, with 16 back-to-backs and 42,421 miles traveled. The opener is one of 10 Blues games that will be broadcast nationally on NBC or NBCSN, including three against the rival Blackhawks.

Blues' key offseason additions





Brayden Schenn (trade), Oskar Sundqvist (trade), Beau Bennett (free agent), Chris Thorburn (free agent)





Blues' key offseason departures





David Perron (expansion draft), Jori Lehtera (trade), Ryan Reaves (trade), Nail Yakupov (free agent)





Blues' projected lineup





Forwards





Jaden Schwartz - Paul Stastny - Vladimir Tarasenko

Alex Steen - Brayden Schenn - Ivan Barbashev

Vladimir Sobotka - Robby Fabbri - Beau Bennett

Dmitrij Jaskin - Oskar Sundqvist - Kyle Brodziak











Patrik Berglund and Zach Sanford are out with long-term injuries





Defense





Jay Bouwmeester - Alex Pietrangelo

Joel Edmundson - Colton Parayko

Carl Gunnarsson - Jordan Schmaltz









Goalies





Jake Allen

Carter Hutton







Blues' best-case scenario is …





To reach the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 1970, of course. It won't be easy, but Vladimir Tarasenko, already among the NHL's most dominant players, takes it to another level, scoring at a point-per-game pace for the first time as a finalist for the Hart Trophy. Robby Fabbri, 21, breaks through in his third NHL season, giving the Blues three anchor tenants on their top three lines. Ivan Barbashev, another 21-year-old drafted 12 picks after Fabbri in 2014, easily replaces the 18 goals and 46 points David Perron took with him to Vegas. And most importantly, Jake Allen and his Norris-caliber defenseman Alex Pietrangelo better resemble their second-half selves under Mke Yeo, making the Blues the league's most well-rounded team and a force to be reckoned with in an otherwise declining Western Conference.