Indoor pickleball facility coming to Mount Prospect this summer

MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. — Pickleball enthusiasts, rejoice! A new indoor facility is coming to the northwest suburbs.

The Picklr, a fast-growing indoor pickleball franchise, has announced a new club opening at 211 West Rand Road, within the Randhurst Commons Shopping Center, in Mount Prospect.

It is scheduled to open in late summer.

According to a press release, the 42,000 square-foot facility will have 14 premium indoor courts, including 12 regulation courts and two championship courts — among many other features.

Additionally, it will offer a full pro shop, locker rooms with private showers, private event space, and a players’ lounge.

North Shore Pickleball Group will be opening additional Picklr locations in the North Shore and northern suburbs of Chicago in 2025. The Picklr already has a club in Naperville, with Mundelein and Villa Park also opening this summer.

For more information, go to: thepicklr.com

