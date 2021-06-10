HS SOFTBALL: PIAA quarterfinal preview capsules

Jun. 10—CLASS A QUARTERFINAL

11-1 Tri-Valley (22-2) vs.

4-1 Montgomery (22-1)

When/Where: Today, noon, Central Columbia HS

Live updates: @boblipskyRH on Twitter

Tickets: Cost $8 and must be purchased online at www.piaa.org/tickets

Up next: Winner advances to Monday's state semifinals against the Halifax-Meyersdale winner.

About the Bulldogs

Head coach: Marty Shade (30th season)

How they got here: Routed District 1 champion Faith Christian 13-1 in five innings in PIAA first round.

About the Red Raiders

Head coach: Chris Glenn

How they got here: Shut out District 2 champion Old Forge 7-0 in PIAA first round.

Game notes: Montgomery won its first District 4 championship since 2010 last Saturday by beating previously undefeated Northeast Bradford 2-0. It was the second district title in program history. ... Montgomery won 10 straight games since losing to Class 4A Jersey Shore 4-2. ... Red Raiders have one of the best pitchers in the state in junior Faith Persing (19-1, 14 shutouts, 7 no-hitters). She has 252 strikeouts, including 46 in three playoff games. Against Old Forge, she was two outs from a no-hitter and struck out 16. ... Persing and first baseman Taylor McRae hit home runs in the win over Old Forge. ... Six starters are back from the 2019 team that was the district runner-up and lost in the opening round of states. ... Tri-Valley has five victories over teams in the state quarterfinals: North Schuylkill (4-3), Brandywine Heights (13-8), Williams Valley (1-0 and 18-10) and Halifax (8-1).

CLASS AA QUARTERFINAL

11-1 Williams Valley (20-4)

vs. 6-1 Mount Union (19-3)

When/Where: Today, 1 p.m., Milesburg Little League Complex, Bellefonte

Tickets: Cost $8 and must be purchased online at www.piaa.org/tickets

Up next: Winner advances to Monday's state semifinals against the Line Mountain-Brandywine Heights winner.

About the Vikings

Head coach: Ryan Underkoffler (5th season)

How they got here: Crushed District 12 champion Conwell-Egan 15-0 in four innings in PIAA first round.

About the Trojans

Head coach: Matthew Fiscus

How they got here: Defeated District 4 runner-up Wyalusing 12-3 in PIAA first round.

Game notes: Like Williams Valley, Mount Union looks like a powerhouse offensive team. Morgan Brumbaugh homered for the Trojans, who scored five runs on five hits in the first inning against Wyalusing. Williams Valley can't afford to have a similar slow start today. ... Williams Valley is rounding into form at the right time and has defeated its four playoff opponents by a combined 55-0. ... Ace pitcher Emma Crisswell has thrown four straight shutouts, with 35 strikeouts in 16 innings. ... The Vikings were the 2019 PIAA Class A state champions.

CLASS 3A QUARTERFINAL

11-2 North Schuylkill (20-6)

vs. 2-1 Mid Valley (20-2)

When/Where: Today, 1 p.m., Marywood University, Scranton

Tickets: Cost $8 and must be purchased online at www.piaa.org/tickets

Up next: Winner advances to Monday's state semifinals against the Pequea Valley-Central Columbia winner.

About the Spartans

Head coach: Dominick Grasso (14th season, 18th overall)

How they got here: Cruised past District 12 champion Philadelphia Academy Charter 19-0 in three innings in PIAA first round.

About the Spartans

Head coach: Michael Piercy

How they got here: Defeated District 4 champion Loyalsock 12-0 in five innings in PIAA first round.

Game notes: Mid Valley won its second straight District 2 Class 3A championship with a 4-2 win over Holy Redeemer. ... Sophomore RHP Maranda Runco has a 19-2 record with a 1.22 ERA, 188 strikeouts and has been clocked at 64 mph. At the plate, she's batting .691 with 19 HRs, two against Loyalsock in the first-round PIAA game. In her last 12 plate appearances, Runco, a lefty who hits leadoff, has three solo HRs, eight intentional walks and a hit by pitch. For the season, Runco also has 10 doubles and a triple and 49 RBIs. She's struck out once. ... Senior SS Lindsey Jason (.431, 21 RBIs) was All-State first team as a freshman. ... Behind Runco, Mid Valley has gotten homers from its Nos. 3, 5, 6, 8 and 9 hitters in its last two games. ... Mid Valley reached the state semifinals in 2017, losing to Pine Grove 10-5.

CLASS 4A QUARTERFINAL

3-2 Hamburg (21-4)

vs. 2-1 Tunkhannock (21-2)

When/Where: Today, 2 p.m., Patriots Park, Allentown

Tickets: Cost $8 and must be purchased online at www.piaa.org/tickets

Up next: Winner advances to Monday's state quarterfinals against the Bethlehem Catholic-Villa Joseph Marie winner.

About the Hawks

Head coach: Zena Lutz (5th season)

How they got here: Defeated District 12 champion Archbishop Ryan 20-0 in six innings in PIAA first round.

About the Tigers

Head coach: Bob Hegedty

How they got here: Shut out District 4 champion Danville 1-0 in nine innings in PIAA first round.

Game notes: Sophomore Kaya Hannon does the pitching for Tunkhannock. She's 21-2 with a 1.53 ERA and 216 strikeouts in 141.2 innings. ... At the plate, sophomore Paige Marabell leads the way with a .437 batting average, eight home runs and 30 RBIs. Senior Nicole Howell (.417, 4 HR, 28 RBIs), sophomore Ella McNeff (.441, 34 runs) and sophomore Gabby Wood (.433, 2 HR, 20 RBIs) are other big bats in the lineup. ... The Tunkhannock sophomores, who finished second in the 2018 Little League Softball World Series, occupy six of the nine starting spots. ... Lost 8-3 to Williamsport Area and 4-3 to Pittston Area but defeated Hazleton Area twice and own an 11-1 victory over 3A quarterfinalist and fellow District 2 powerhouse Mid Valley.

— Compiled by Bob Lipsky