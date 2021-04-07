HS BASEBALL: Haven holds off Williams Valley

Apr. 7—SCHUYLKILL HAVEN — Every Schuylkill League Division II game this season figures to be a barn-burner.

Such was the case Tuesday when Williams Valley and Schuylkill Haven tangled on the turf at Scott Buffington Field.

The Hurricanes used a clutch two-out double from Jake Houtz in the fourth inning and a pair of defensive plays by Jack Davis and Mason Ulsh in the top of the seventh to edge the Vikings 4-3.

Schuylkill Haven overcame a 2-1 deficit with a three-run fourth inning as Mike McGoey tied the game on a single and Houtz broke the tie with a two-run double. McGoey had two hits and two RBIs while Ulsh had three singles as part of Haven's nine-hit attack.

Ulsh went six-plus innings to get the pitching victory, scattering four hits and striking out nine. He reached the 100-pitch limit after giving up a single to Owen Shoop to lead off the seventh.

Nic Joseph followed with a walk and Bryce Herb sacrificed both runners up a base. Bronson Kelly made it 4-3 with a sacrifice fly, a deep shot to center that Davis ran down for the out. Jake Herman, who had two hits for the Vikings, followed with a grounder to third. Ulsh picked the throw clean at first base for the final out.

WV (2-1, 0-1);100;100;1;—;3;4;3

SH (2-0, 1-0);010;300;x;—;4;8;1

Shoop, Evans (5) and Williard; Ulsh, McGoey (7) and Pothering. W — Ulsh (1-0). L — Shoop (1-1).

Hits: Williams Valley — Herman 2, Engle, Shoop. Schuylkill Haven — McGoey 2, Ulsh 3, Higgins, Houtz, Canfield.

2B — Houtz.

Pine Grove 5

Blue Mountain 4

PINE GROVE — Donovan Copeland's RBI single in the bottom of the sixth plated Owen Hannevig with the go-ahead run as the Cardinals topped the Eagles in a Division I game.

Josh Leininger and Gavin Umbenhauer combined to limit Blue Mountain to just two hits — both doubles by Keenan Cryts. Umbenhauer threw three hitless, scoreless innings of relief to pick up the win, fanning six.

Pine Grove overcame a 2-0 deficit with a four-run third as Brandon Unger had an RBI single and Conrad plated a run with a sacrifice fly. The Eagles tied it in the top of the fourth, setting the stage for Copeland's heroics.

BM (0-1, 0-1);200;200;0;—;4;2;2

PG (2-3, 1-0);004;001;x;—;5;9;3

Myro, Faust (4) and Tidmore; Leininger, Umbenhauer (5) and D. Zimmerman. W — Umbenhauer (1-0). L — Faust (0-1).

Hits: Blue Mountain — Cryts 2. Pine Grove — O. Hannevig, E. Hannevig, Copeland 2, Unger 2, Conrad, D. Zimmerman 2.

2B — Cryts 2.

Pottsville 12

Lehighton 4

POTTSVILLE — Patrick Yoder had three hits, including a second-inning grand slam, to power Pottsville to a Division I victory at Steidle Field. Yoder finished with seven RBIs.

On the mound, Yoder pitched four innings, giving up two unearned runs and striking out 10.

John Holobetz held the other big bat for the Crimson Tide with a single, a double, a triple and three RBIs.

Leh (1-1, 0-1);000;211;0;—;4;6;2

Pot (1-3, 1-0);352;200;x;—;12;10;3

Rarick, Kocher (2), Schaeffer (3), Bowman (4), Poole (5), Bauder (6) and Poole, Greene (4); Yoder, Sukeena (5), Kull (7) and Salem, Murhon (5). W — Yoder (1-1). L — Rarick (0-1).

Hits: Lehighton — Schaeffer 2, Bowman, Kocher, Greene, Failla. Pottsville — Salem, Chivinski, Holobetz 3, Yoder 3, Boris 2.

2B — Holobetz. 3B — Holobetz. HR — Yoder.

North Schuylkill 13

Tamaqua 8

TAMAQUA — Josh Chowansky drove home three runs with a single during the Spartans' eight-run first inning as North Schuylkill outscored Tamaqua in a Division I game.

Jake Hall and Jaxson Chowansky each homered for North Schuylkill, which also took advantage of Tamaqua's two errors during the opening inning. Josh Chowansky finished with two hits and four RBIs, while Hall and Jaxson Chowansky collected two hits, two runs and two RBIs. Winning pitcher Tanner Walacavage helped his cause with a double and single, while Dylan Dietz had three hits.

Lucas Schickram went 3-for-3 with a two-run home run for Tamaqua, while Chase Andrews had three singles.

NS (3-1, 1-0);800;032;0;—;13;10;3

Tam (0-2, 0-1);200;150;0;—;8;10;2

Walacavage, Stanakis (5), Deitz (7) and Burke; Case, Coccio (2), Coleman (5), Wickersham (7) and Wickersham, Mushock (7). W — Walacavage (2-0). L — Case (0-1).

Hits: North Schuylkill — Walacavage 2, Jo. Chowansky 2, Dietz 3, Hall 2, Ja. Chowansky 2. Tamaqua — Hess, Schickram 3, Coleman, Mushock, Coccio, Andrews 3.

2B — Walacavage, Jo. Chowansky. HR — Hall, Ja. Chowansky, Schickram.

Nativity 4

Minersville 3

POTTSVILLE — Pitcher Jake Kuperavage withstood a three-run rally by Minersville in the sixth inning to claim the complete-game victory as unbeaten Nativity downed the Battlin' Miners in a Division II game.

Led by two hits by Kuperavage, Nativity scored in three straight innings for a 4-0 lead before the Miners rallied behind John Adams, whose two hits included one in the three-run sixth.

Min (1-2, 0-1);000;003;0;—;3;4;1

Nat (4-0, 1-0);001;120;x;—;4;6;2

Adams, Chikotas (5) and Schultz; Kuperavage and Eades. W — Kuperavage (2-0). L — Adams (0-2).

Hits: Minersville — Paukstis, Lohin, Adams 2. Nativity — Chiplonia, Brennan, Kuperavage 2, Modesto, Strauss.

Shenandoah Valley 21

Mahanoy Area 3

MAHANOY CITY — Owen Kosar had five hits, six RBIs and four runs scored as Shenandoah Valley routed Mahanoy Area in four innings in a Division III game.

Kosar's hits included two doubles. Luke Matta, Nick Mikita and Nick Ryan, who doubled, each added three hits as the Blue Devils piled up 18 hits and controlled the game after a 10-run top of the first inning.

Caden Burke had two of Mahanoy Area's three hits off winning pitcher Kaleb Maksimik.

SV (2-1, 1-0);(10)32;6;—;21;18;1

MA (0-2, 0-1);120;0;—;3;3;1

Zilker, Napoli (1), Soult (4) and Terry; Maksimik and Vevasis. W — Maksimik (2-0). L — Zilker (0-2).

Hits: Shenandoah Valley — Kosar 5, Maksimik, Matta 3, Mikita 3, Najda, Boris, Ryan 3, Vevasis; Mahanoy Area — Soult, Burke 2.

2B — Kosar 2, Ryan.

Jim Thorpe 10

Weatherly 2

JIM THORPE — Jared Marykwas had three hits and teammates Colby McHugh, Spencer Hunsicker and Jared Joyce, who tripled, each had two as Jim Thorpe rolled to a non-league triumph over Weatherly.

The Olympians broke a 1-1 deadlock with five runs in the second inning and held Weatherly to two hits.

Hunsicker, the second of five Olympian hurlers, got the win in relief.

Ben Ramirez and Giuseppe Covelo had Weatherly's hits, both singles.

Wea (0-1);100;010;0;—;2;2;4

JT (3-1);150;202;x;—;10;12;1

Richebacher, Hunsicker (3), McHugh (5), Strack (5), Joyce (7); Covelo, Ramirez (4). W — Hunsicker (1-0). L — Covelo (0-1).

Hits: Weatherly — Ramirez, Covelo. Jim Thorpe — Hurley, Joyce 2, Hubbard, Marykwas 3, Cadogan-Dougherty, McHugh 2, Hunsicker 2.

3B — Joyce.

Greenwood 9

Upper Dauphin 3

ELIZABETHVILLE — Chase Crosby hit a solo home run in the fifth inning and a two-run single in the fifth for Upper Dauphin, which dropped a Tri-Valley League game to Greenwood.

Green;103;202;1;—;9;11;2

UD (2-3, 1-1);000;012;0;—;3;7;3

Murphy, Morder (6) and Wirth; Stiely, Crosby (5) and Troutman. W — Murphy. L — Stiely (0-2).

Hits: Greenwood — Jezewski 3, Morder, Sherman 2, Fultz 3, Myers, Wirth. Upper Dauphin — Troutman 2, C. Zerby, Klinger, Hepler, Crosby 2.

2B —Morder, Sherman. HR — Crosby.

