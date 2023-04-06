Hornets podcast: Jordan Surenkamp explains how Greensboro stay aided Charlotte’s young core

If anybody can gauge the improvement of some of the Charlotte Hornets’ younger players, it’s Jordan Surenkamp.

In the latest episode of The QC Hornets’ Nest, Greensboro Swarm head coach Jordan Surenkamp discusses a variety of topics. Among them: how playing in the G League this season helped the Hornets’ Bryce McGowens, Mark Williams, Kai Jones and James Bouknight, being a part of Steve Clifford’s staff, the importance of player development for the franchise this offseason and more.

The weekly podcast is also available on Apple and Spotify.