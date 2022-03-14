What happens to ‘final TD pass’ auctioned for $518,000 after Tom Brady ends retirement?

Tom Brady’s announcement on social media that he had “unfinished business” in ending his retirement from the NFL after 40 days to rejoin the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as their quarterback didn’t just become viral for that decision.

A football Brady threw also went viral following the news Sunday night.

Brady’s last touchdown pass in his career was to Bucs wide receiver Mike Evans, and it was auctioned Saturday for more than $518,000. However, the news of Brady to end his brief retirement caused social media to go wild at the value of the ball no longer holding the distinction of being Brady’s final career TD pass.

However, the anonymous buyer of the ball isn’t likely to have paid for it, according to The Action Network. The auction house, Lelands, issues invoices Monday following a weekend auction, the outlet reported, and the auction house did not comment on whether the buyer backed out or not.

According to Lelands rules, “if payment is not received within 30 days after the date of the invoice, Lelands reserves the right, without further notice to the buyer, to (a) charge to the buyer’s credit card any balance remaining on the buyer’s invoice; and/or (b) resell any or all the items won by the buyer.

“In addition, a service charge of 1.5% per month will be applied to any outstanding balance after 30 days. Buyer agrees to pay all of Lelands’ costs, including attorney’s fees, incurred in attempting to collect any sums due to Lelands from buyer. If buyer pays late, he or she forfeits all rights to return(s) for any and all reasons.”