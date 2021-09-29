Giants earn 103rd win to tie third-most wins in team history

  • San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford (35) makes a diving stop of Arizona Diamondbacks' Kole Calhoun's infield single during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)
    San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford (35) makes a diving stop of Arizona Diamondbacks' Kole Calhoun's infield single during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)
  • Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Daulton Varsho (12) beats out an infield single as San Francisco Giants first baseman LaMonte Wade Jr. (31) waits on the late throw during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)
    Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Daulton Varsho (12) beats out an infield single as San Francisco Giants first baseman LaMonte Wade Jr. (31) waits on the late throw during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)
  • San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Logan Webb (62) delivers a pitch against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)
    San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Logan Webb (62) delivers a pitch against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)
  • San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Logan Webb (62) delivers a pitch against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)
    San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Logan Webb (62) delivers a pitch against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)
  • Arizona Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy (30) slides home safely on Josh Rojas's sacrifice fly to left field as San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey (28) waits for the relay. during the third inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in San Francisco. Umpire is Scott Barry. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)
    Arizona Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy (30) slides home safely on Josh Rojas's sacrifice fly to left field as San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey (28) waits for the relay. during the third inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in San Francisco. Umpire is Scott Barry. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)
  • Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) walks back to the dugout after striking out against San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Logan Webb during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)
    Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) walks back to the dugout after striking out against San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Logan Webb during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)
  • Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Luke Weaver (24) delivers a pitch against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)
    Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Luke Weaver (24) delivers a pitch against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)
  • Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Luke Weaver (24) delivers a pitch against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)
JANIE McCAULEY
·4 min read
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The San Francisco Giants keep finding ways to win key games as more players go down injured, still chasing a coveted NL West crown.

Wilmer Flores hit a go-ahead, bases-loaded single in San Francisco's four-run sixth inning, Brandon Crawford added an RBI hit two batters later and the Giants beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-4 on Tuesday night after losing Brandon Belt to a broken left thumb.

The division-leading Giants (103-54) maintained a two-game lead over the rival Dodgers, who beat the Padres at home. Los Angeles (101-56) has won the last eight West titles.

“Obviously we're close. We don't want to put pressure on ourselves,” Flores said. “We've been doing it all year. We're going to keep doing it this week. We're going to show up tomorrow and in our minds it's just win that day.”

San Francisco matched the 1993, 1962 and 1912 clubs for third-most wins in team history, trailing only 1905 (105) and 1904 (106).

The Giants loaded the bases in the sixth against Sean Poppen (1-1), starting with Evan Longoria reaching on a throwing error by shortstop Josh Rojas. Buster Posey drew a bases-loaded walk in the inning and later scored on a wild pitch.

Mike Yastrzemski drew a bases-loaded walk in the first from Luke Weaver, and the D-backs tied it on a sacrifice fly by Rojas in the third.

“That was one heck of a first inning. I don't think I've ever done that before,” Weaver said.

Jake McCarthy homered in the seventh for the D-backs.

José Álvarez (5-2) pitched a 1-2-3 sixth for the win. Camilo Doval allowed a one-out double to pinch-hitter Geraldo Perdomo before finishing for his first career save.

Logan Webb struck out six and walked two, not allowing an earned run over five innings in a third straight no-decision and fourth in his last six starts. He remained unbeaten since a loss May 5 at Colorado. Arizona used an entirely left-handed lineup against Webb, with Ketel Marte the lone switch-hitter among the starters.

Webb, facing Arizona for the first time this season and only the third time ever, escaped a bases-loaded jam in the fourth unscathed when he induced Josh VanMeter's inning-ending double play.

The Giants found enough offense without first baseman and home run leader Belt, who broke his thumb while squaring to bunt in the seventh inning of Sunday's 6-2 win at Colorado.

“It’s a huge week, for sure,” Webb said.

In addition, an X-ray on outfielder Alex Dickerson's left foot was negative and Tommy La Stella exited with discomfort in his left Achilles tendon.

The D-backs (50-107) need two wins over their final five games to avoid breaking the franchise record for losses of 111 set in 2004.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Giants: Belt, who had an X-ray on Monday that showed the broken bone, went on the injured list after meeting with hand specialist Dr. Scott Hansen to determine his next steps. The 33-year-old Belt is batting .274 with a career-high 29 homers and 59 RBIs. “This is going to be another challenge, but he's been here before,” manager Gabe Kapler said, noting that if Belt is lost for the remainder of the season, “we're prepared for anything.” ... Closer Jake McGee (strained right oblique) will throw a bullpen session Wednesday. He is also wearing a bulky brace on his left knee. ... RHP Johnny Cueto could be activated from the IL soon after nursing a strained pitching elbow. ... The hope is for INF Darin Ruf (strained right oblique) to be back in the lineup Thursday.

ROSTER MOVE

The Giants recalled INF/OF Thairo Estrada from Triple-A Sacramento to take Belt's roster spot. Estrada was hit in the fingertips on his right hand and was expected to have an X-ray.

UP NEXT

Arizona RHP Merrill Kelly (7-11, 4.59) pitches Wednesday with a three-start losing streak and has gone 0-4 over his last five starts since beating the Cubs at Wrigley Field on July 24.

LHP Alex Wood (10-4, 4.00) takes the mound for the Giants in his third start back from an absence with COVID-19.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

