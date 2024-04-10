French public sectors workers threaten to strike during Olympics

Union leader Sophie Binet, fourth left, said management must start negotiations to ensure the Olympics go smoothly - Sarah Meyssonnier/REUTERS

The Paris Olympics has been thrown into chaos after France’s largest public service union issued strike notices for the entire period of the games.

A spokesman for the CGT, the General Confederation of Labour, has said that thousands of state workers were ready to walk out during the showpiece sporting events.

“The notices concern all health, local authority and state workers,” said Céline Verzelett, GGT secretary.

She said there was anger that the Games, costing upwards of £4 billion (£3.4 billion), are not resulting in higher wages or job security for ordinary workers.

The strike notices are significant because they turn the threat of industrial action – which are used by trade unionists – into a legal possibility.

The notices cover the period April 10 to Sep 15, which covers both the Olympics and Paralympics.

The former opens in Paris on July 26, and runs until Aug 11, while the Paralympics run from Aug 28 until Sept 8.

In July 2022, Emmanuel Macron, told L’Equipe: “Everything will be done to avoid any risk of industrial action” during the Olympics.

Since then, the president has made every effort possible to try and stop the unions from issuing strike notices.

Last month, it was announced that eligible workers will receive a bonus of up to €1500 (£1,280) for working throughout the Olympics.

It came after employees at the Eiffel Tower shut down the monument for six days, demanding salary rises and better maintenance of the landmark.

Social tensions remain high across France, with mass protests held in recent months by workers including teachers, police officers, farmers, and medical staff.

Anne Hidalgo, the Paris Mayor, has expressed concern that the city’s public transport system “won’t be ready” for the Games when millions of extra visitors will be in the city.

The CGT branch of the RATP, the Paris transport operator, issued a seven-month strike notice starting in February.

Sophie Binet, spokesman for the CGT-RATP, said: “I recommend that management start negotiations to ensure that the Olympic Games go smoothly”.

On Tuesday, the Paris Senate – upper house of the French parliament – voted to allow the government to ban transport strikes during 30 set days each year.

This measure was designed to avoid interruptions in service ahead of events like the Olympics.

Hervé Marseille, the Union of Democrats and Independents Senator who submitted the proposal, said it was outrageous that “individual interests trump the general interest.”

However, the right to strike is enshrined in the French Constitution, and Mr Marseille’s measure – which Mr Macron’s administration opposes – is unlikely to be enshrined in law.

