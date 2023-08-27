Four-star 2024 quarterback Trever Jackson commits to Ole Miss

Aug. 26—OXFORD — Four-star class of 2024 quarterback Trever Jackson has committed to Ole Miss, he announced Saturday.

Jackson, a Florida native, is the sixth commit in the Rebels' 2024 class ranked four-stars or better, joining defensive linemen Kamarion Franklin and Jeffery Rush, offensive lineman Kamron Beavers, athlete Noreel White and defensive back Travaris Banks.

Jackson chose Ole Miss over Oklahoma, Texas A&M and UCLA.

Jackson is ranked as the No. 222 overall player in 247Sports' composite rankings. He played his junior season at West Orange in Winter Garden, Florida, throwing for 1,559 yard and 16 touchdowns with an additional 306 yards and six touchdowns rushing.

Jackson is set to join a quarterback room that is already deep with both veterans and underclassmen. Junior Jaxson Dart started 12 games for the Rebels last season and is currently in a competition with Oklahoma State senior transfer Spencer Sanders, who started 41 games for the Cowboys. Dart will have a year of eligibility remaining after 2023 while Sanders is in his last season of college eligibility.

Ole Miss received another high-profile transfer over the offseason in LSU redshirt freshman Walker Howard, who was four-star recruit in the 2022 class. Austin Simmons — previously a four-star member of the 2025 class who was committed to Florida — reclassified to 2023 and has enrolled at Ole Miss as well.

