Former MLB player's remains missing, woman sues homebuilder

Associated Press

Beyond the New Orleans Saints' quarterback transition from Drew Brees to Jameis Winston, and the club's month-long displacement by Hurricane Ida, there has been the challenge of having half-dozen or more prominent players unavailable because of injury or suspension. The Saints (3-2) still managed to take a winning record into this week’s bye, and are hoping to welcome a handful of players back to action when they return to the field. Left tackle Terron Armstead has missed two games since his Week 3 elbow injury; running back Tony Jones Jr., a regular in the backfield behind Alvin Kamara, went out with an ankle injury early in a Week 4 loss to the New York Giants.