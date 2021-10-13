Former MLB player's remains missing, woman sues homebuilder
A family of an MLB player searches for his missing remains.
A family of an MLB player searches for his missing remains.
Former Red Bull driver Mark Webber has claimed that his old team might let down Max Verstappen in the Dutchman’s bid for his first Formula 1 title. Verstappen’s second-place finish at last weekend’s Turkish Grand Prix saw the 24-year-old reclaim the championship lead from Lewis Hamilton, who now trails his rival by six points with six races left this season. Following the Turkish GP, where seven-time champion Hamilton came fifth as Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas claimed his first win of the season, Webber spoke to the F1 Nation podcast.
His wife released a statement stating Fosse passed away after "silently fighting" cancer for the past 16 years.
The American was stopped by Tyson Fury in the pair’s trilogy bout last weekend, while Joshua was outpointed by Oleksandr Usyk last month
Things went south in a hurry this year on the North Side of Chicago. Drew Silva digs into a franchise-altering Cubs campaign. (Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports)
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin discusses if leaving Tennessee for USC was a mistake.
As the Yankees think about their shortstop situation, two top prospects in their farm system need to be taken into account.
Matt Williams takes a look at Game 5 of the NLDS between the Dodgers and Giants on Thursday as well as the Cubs' new general manager. (Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports)
If you’ve got cable or satellite, you’re in good shape. If you’re a cord-cutter, your options are limited.
Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog will have a disciplinary hearing for boarding the Chicago Blachkawks' Kirby Dach in the opener.
Former Patriots wideout Julian Edelman weighed in on the controversial e-mails sent by Jon Gruden that led to the Las Vegas Raiders head coach's resignation.
The Red Sox spent most of the season waving to the dugout after reaching base, but that wave celebration recently has been replaced with a check mark. Allow them to explain why.
Anyone with Lauren Dumolo’s dental records asked to come forward.
Beyond the New Orleans Saints' quarterback transition from Drew Brees to Jameis Winston, and the club's month-long displacement by Hurricane Ida, there has been the challenge of having half-dozen or more prominent players unavailable because of injury or suspension. The Saints (3-2) still managed to take a winning record into this week’s bye, and are hoping to welcome a handful of players back to action when they return to the field. Left tackle Terron Armstead has missed two games since his Week 3 elbow injury; running back Tony Jones Jr., a regular in the backfield behind Alvin Kamara, went out with an ankle injury early in a Week 4 loss to the New York Giants.
Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel and Pete Thamel, and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde discuss Georgia’s impressive 6-0 start and how much pressure is on the Bulldogs to bring home the national championship trophy this year.
Have you noticed the silence emanating from Yankee Stadium for more than a week? Yeah, me too.
Dana White didn't get a lot of support when he decided to offer Jake Hadley a UFC contract.
The Chicago White Sox had their sights set on advancing in the playoffs after running away with the AL Central. Stacked with stars and led by Hall of Fame manager Tony La Russa, another early exit wasn't what they envisioned. Chicago's season came to an emphatic end Tuesday, with a 10-1 loss to AL West champion Houston in Game 4 of a Division Series that wasn't close.
The search for Cape Coral mother Lauren Dumolo may be at an end.
The Matchroom promoter insists the American looked ‘exhausted’ after just three rounds
Cincinnati moved up to the No. 3 spot in the AP Top 25 this week, the highest ranking in school history. The Bearcats (5-0, 1-0 AAC) are trying to become the first team outside the Power Five conferences to break into the College Football Playoff. With quality wins over Indiana and Notre Dame, the Bearcats get into their less formidable American Athletic Conference schedule and don't play a team that is currently ranked until No. 23 SMU on Nov. 20.