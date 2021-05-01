Former ESPN reporter says Kim Mulkey tried to get her fired after a story accused the new LSU coach of telling a star player to hide her sexuality

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Meredith Cash
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
kim mulkey brittney griner
After Kate Fagan reported that Kim Mulkey urged Brittney Griner to hide her sexuality at Baylor, Fagan said the Hall of Famer asked ESPN to fire her. AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

  • ESPN's Kate Fagan wrote a 2013 profile of Baylor player-turned-WNBA superstar Brittney Griner.

  • In the story, Fagan reported that former Baylor coach Kim Mulkey urged Griner to hide her sexuality.

  • During a recent podcast, Fagan revealed that Mulkey tried to get her fired for writing the story.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

Brittney Griner was a bona fide superstar during her college days with the Baylor Lady Bears.

But her outspoken coach at the Waco, Texas, powerhouse - newly-minted LSU head coach Kim Mulkey - was not eager to celebrate every facet of her 6-foot-8 leading scorer's being.

kim mulkey.JPG
Kim Mulkey. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

In a bombshell report published in 2013, then-ESPN writer Kate Fagan detailed how Mulkey urged Griner to hide her sexuality during her four-year career at Baylor. Now a writer for Dan Le Batard's Meadowlark Media, Fagan revealed in an interview on The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz that Mulkey tried to get her fired from her job at ESPN for writing the story.

"I did a story in which Brittney Griner told me that when she was at Baylor that she was not allowed to be openly gay, and this wasn't a shocking story considering it is actually written in the handbook of Baylor University that you are not allowed to be openly gay at Baylor University," Fagan said on the podcast. "But after we put out that story, Kim Mulkey believed that I had forced Brittney Griner to say this, and she told the higher-ups at ESPN that I needed to be fired for this."

"She called the higher-ups and told them that I should be fired," she added.

kate fagan
Kate Fagan. D Dipasupil/Getty Images for Advertising Week New York

Le Batard, Stugotz, and Fagan had been discussing Mulkey within the context of her post-NCAA tournament loss press conference, in which the then-Baylor head coach insisted that the NCAA should halt its COVID-19 testing protocols because positive tests could ruin the Final Four.

Fagan then suggested that Mulkey's questionable comments and how she wielded her power some eight years ago may have something to do with her standing in and around Baylor's campus.

"I think there's a lack of perspective in Waco, Texas, in general," Fagan said. "There's a little bit of a bubble where Kim Mulkey believes she's a God-like figure in Waco, which she is a God-like figure in Waco. So I think what translates really well in Waco doesn't necessarily translate at the post-game press conference."

kim mulkey
Kim Mulkey. via ESPN

Make that Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

News broke in late April that Mulkey was departing Waco after 21 years and three national championships as Lady Bears head coach to take the helm for her hometown LSU Tigers. And she wasted no time testing whether Fagan's theory translated to "The Bayou State."

At the beginning of her introductory press conference, Mulkey flung her "damn mask" off her face, earning loud applause from the crowd on hand for the homecoming ceremony. But in other parts of the country - and on the internet - Mulkey was the subject of ridicule for bucking the advice of health professionals in such flamboyant fashion.

kim mulkey
Kim Mulkey. Peter Forest/Getty Images

Even still, Fagan doesn't question the Hall of Fame head coach's power.

"Kim Mulkey is my dark horse for person in sports that you never want to cross," Fagan said. "She might not even be the dark horse. She might just be the No. 1 person in sports that is terrifying."

Read the original article on Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Beckham and Dench help to launch Captain Tom fundraising drive

    The family of Britain's Captain Tom Moore, the World War Two veteran who lifted a nation's spirits during the pandemic, joined forces with David Beckham and Judi Dench to kick off a long weekend of fundraising events on Friday. Moore, who made headlines around the world by raising nearly 40 million pounds ($56 million) for the National Health Service by walking around his garden with the help of a frame, died in February. Former England captain David Beckham will complete 100 keepy-uppies with a football, Olympic champion Jess Ennis-Hill aims to complete 100 pogo jumps, England test cricket captain Joe Root will hit a cricket ball 100 times and the actress Judi Dench plans to eat 100 chocolates.

  • Michigan Basketball ITF EXTRA: Huge Momentum Shift For 2022 Big Man?

    Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard and his staff are proving to be one of the best recruiting staffs in the country.

  • Boxer Andy Ruiz Jr. drew inspiration from little AJ during his push for redemption

    Andy Ruiz Jr. has been preparing for his return to the ring Saturday against Chris Arreola (38-6-1, 33 KOs) after 16 months of anticipation.

  • Billy Joe Saunders: 'I'd give up my life to beat Canelo - this means everything to me'

    Billy Joe Saunders is prepared to put his life on the line next Saturday night in the greatest challenge of his career if that is what it takes to defeat pound-for-pound great Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez in Texas. Saunders, unbeaten in 30 fights and a two-weight world champion, will never be involved in a more "legacy defining" moment than this, against the Mexican superstar of boxing for Canelo's WBC and WBA supermiddleweight titles and Saunders' WBO belt. After an hour of interviews surrounded by a large film crew, Saunders, the perennial joker, finally falls quiet as the super middleweight world champion begins to detail the sacrifices he is prepared to make to return home with victory. "This means everything to me, everything. Absolutely everything. More than money, more than fame, more than anything. I want to win this so bad. If it means I say goodbye to my kids, and I never see them again, I can leave this earth happy knowing I have won. It means that much to me," the traveller from Hertfordshire explained, deadpan, to Telegraph Sport. "As us gypsies say, 'we’re not here to take part, we’re here to take over'." Some admission from the accomplished southpaw boxer who has looked in tip top shape throughout a long camp in Las Canarias, Spain, before acclimatising in Las Vegas for the last three weeks. Saunders has put it out there that Canelo "has never fought a gypsy" and opened up on having been involved from a young age in 'fair fights' - how travellers settle their disputes - and having felt a calling for boxing since he was a five-year-old growing up on a site surrounded by mobile homes and caravans. Already wealthy from his unbeaten career, he has never moved far - he once bought a detached five bedroom home but gave it up as could not settle there - and still races his horses with carriages. The 31-year-old insisted he will never change. “I’ve been my own man since I was 15, doing my own thing, and it’s always been boxing. I’ve been boxing since I was five, boxed all my life," he explained. "I’ve had dreams since I was a kid and this moment has been part of my dreams. To be born in that culture, everyone says they’ve got a hard upbringing but you could be fighting everyday. I’m born for this. Our culture is animals, the horses, the dogs, the chickens - we love them. I’ve been brought up all my life in this culture and I’m never too far away from it. I’m always in touch with it. But this time I’ve just been locked away. I have given up five, six months of my life for one night, 36 minutes or less.” Saunders insisted that there is no quit in him. He has never lost professionally - even though at times, he has been accused of muddling through fights, such are his comfort levels and skills in the ring - and never lost a 'fair fight'. “No, never, I don’t know what that feels like. Myself personally I would go and go and go until I couldn’t breath anyway. I’d rather get knocked out cold or have a haemorrhage fit, every which way but lose.” Standing across from Saunders in the ring next week is arguably the most formidable all round fighter on the planet. Canelo is regarded by most people as the No 1 boxer in the world at present, pound for pound. But Saunders shares his head. He is unfazed. "I don’t give a s--- about Canelo Alvarez, not two s----. For me in my own brain, I’ve planned this out in my own head and I’ve been dreaming this since I was a little boy fighting in the front room. I’ve visualised this day coming. People say I haven’t lived the life, I ain’t done it right but I’m here. Two-weight world champion, two-time world champion, 30 fights, 30 wins, won every single title on the way. I’m here for a reason, 100 per cent.” "As I said, if I win this fight, let me win this fight, let me say goodbye to my kids, I’d say adios, I’d go today ... I’d sign the deal to do that now. I reckon Canelo has the same feelings. For me this is about legacy, this ain’t about money. Money comes, money goes. We all know that. Money is dust to me, money’s not everything. To win this fight, when you die this lives on for years and years and years." Saunders does have a deep respect for Canelo, a four-weight world champion who has lost just once, eight years ago on points to Floyd Mayweather in a 16-year, 58-fight career. "“I see a very, very complete rounded fighter. I see the best fighter on the planet and I need to see that. It’s no good me running him down saying he does this bad, that bad. Because he doesn’t really do a lot bad. He does a lot very, very extremely well. So I have to give him credit and a pat on the back for how he’s come on leaps and bounds. But it’s down to me to crack that code. "It’ll be one of the fights where he’ll have to look to find me. I won’t be there with my hands on the ropes and let him come and hit me, trading blows. There will be some of that, but I’m looking at this as 'my night'. We do what I want to do here. If you want to change, make me. Make me change my game plan. I’m here to change his game plan. When someone is put on this spot, surrounded by this moment, it’s a very surreal feeling."

  • Jets News: Michael Carter on joining Jets: 'They're my family now'

    For Michael Carter, selected by the Jets in the fourth round, his draft phone call was exactly what he hoped for.

  • UConn News: Paige Bueckers undergoes successful ankle surgery

    UConn guard Paige Bueckers underwent successful ankle surgery on Friday to repair an osteochondral defect on her right ankle, the university announced on Saturday.

  • Indiana transfer DL Damarjhe Lewis has committed to Purdue

    Purdue's defensive line got a needed boost with a commitment from Indiana's Damarjhe Lewis on Saturday.The 6-4, 281-pound Lewis will bolster a tackle spot that needs veteran help. He's the fifth transfer added to the Boilermaker defense since the end of 2020, joining end Joseph Anderson (South Carolina), linebacker OC Brothers (Auburn) and cornerbacks Jamari Brown (Kentucky) and C.

  • 2021 NFL draft: Biggest surprises of Day 2

    Check out the biggest surprises from Day 2 of the 2021 NFL draft

  • An Alaska woman says the FBI barged into her home searching for Nancy Pelosi's laptop

    According to Marilyn Hueper, the FBI busted into their home after mistaking her identity for another woman who was involved in the Capitol riot.

  • Ian Poulter explains why he’s joining the social media racism boycott

    Ian Poulter is joining in on the growing social media racism boycott that's taking place this weekend.

  • China’s Xiyu Lin leads HSBC Women’s World with crowd of major champions in hot pursuit

    Xiyu Lin birdied four of the last six holes at Sentosa Golf Club to take the 54-hole lead at an LPGA event for the first time in her career.

  • Stephen Karanja: Kenyan anti-vaccine doctor dies from Covid-19

    Dr Stephen Karanja repeatedly said that the jab was "totally unnecessary".

  • Panthers’ 4 trades Friday were a chaotic move to find what Carolina needed most

    The Panthers’ 4 trades Friday? Forget ‘em. What matters is the 3 players they got.

  • Triple-double queen Sabrina Ionescu is eyeing her matchup with the greatest player in WNBA history after shortened rookie season

    The New York Liberty star told Insider she's eager to face WNBA GOAT Diana Taurasi because she's "always looked up to her and the way she's played."

  • Jaw-dropping body transformation has Andy Ruiz Jr. primed for another title run

    Ruiz, who literally ate, drank and partied his way out of the championship, is a fat man no more.

  • With fans and flowery hats, Derby is back at old home in May

    After being disrupted by a pandemic, the Kentucky Derby is back with many of its traditions intact. “I was hoping to enjoy my Derby win a little longer,” joked trainer Bob Baffert, who earned his sixth last year with Authentic. The eerie silence that settled over Churchill Downs last year when no spectators were allowed is being replaced by attendance of about 45,000 — some 100,000 less than usual.

  • NBA fines Kevin Porter Jr. $50,000 for attending strip club in Miami with Sterling Brown

    Kevin Porter Jr. was seen on video with teammate Sterling Brown after Brown was reportedly attacked outside of a Miami strip club earlier this month.

  • What the scouts say about Cowboys CB Nahshon Wright

    The Dallas Cowboys had one of the 2021 NFL draft's biggest reaches when they selected cornerback Nahshon Wright with the 99th pick.

  • 'Collecting checks': Robert Griffin III takes shot at Kirk Cousins after Vikings drafted a QB

    Though they were teammates for four seasons, Robert Griffin III had some sharp comments against Kirk Cousins, who is now the Vikings quarterback.

  • Broncos draft picks 2021: All of Denver’s selections, NFL draft results, team order

    Just one day before the NFL Draft, the Denver Broncos acquired quarterback Teddy Bridgewater from the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a sixth-round draft pick. By trading for Bridgewater, quarterback Drew Lock now faces competition for the starting job and the trade gives the Broncos security in case a viable quarterback option is no longer [more]