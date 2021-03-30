Flyers place D Shayne Gostisbehere on waivers

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JOHN WAWROW
·2 min read
Philadelphia Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere, right, keeps the puck away from New Jersey Devils' Michael McLeod during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Flyers placed defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere on waivers on Tuesday, a surprising move that comes as Philadelphia is attempting to stay in the playoff hunt.

Gostisbehere has five goals and six assists for 11 points in 25 games, and he was benched for a three-game stretch two weeks ago. He produced three assists in five games since returning to action.

The 27-year-old’s production has dropped off since scoring 13 goals and adding 52 assists for a career-best 65 points in 78 games in 2017-18. Gostisbehere has managed just 19 goals and 59 points in his last 145 games.

Selected in the third-round by the Flyers out of Union College, Gostisbehere was named to the NHL's All-Rookie team in 2016 after scoring a career-high 17 goals.

He is in the fourth year of a six-year, $27 million contract and represents a $4.5 million salary cap hit.

The move comes a day after the Flyers rallied from a three-goal, third-period deficit for a 4-3 overtime win at Buffalo and extended the Sabres' winless skid to 18 games — matching the NHL's longest in 17 years.

Gostisbehere registered no points and finished fourth among Flyers defensemen with 19:35 of ice time.

The teams complete a two-game series on Wednesday.

Philadelphia improved to 6-9-1 in its past 16 games and won back-to-back for the first time since a three-game winning streak from Feb. 24-28.

At 17-13-4, the Flyers began Tuesday in fifth place in the East standings, a point behind Boston in the race for division's final playoff spot.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Recommended Stories

  • Erik Karlsson reminds everyone how great he is while chomping on an apple

    Erik Karlsson wants to remind you how damn good he has been.

  • 2021 NHL trade deadline: Why Bruins should target Kyle Palmieri

    When the Boston Bruins play the New Jersey Devils at TD Garden on Tuesday night, they will get another up-close look at a player they should strongly consider targeting before the April 12 NHL trade deadline: Kyle Palmieri.

  • Lars Eller a game-time decision for Tuesday after overcoming injury setback

    Lars Eller declared himself available for Tuesday's game against the Rangers (7 p.m., NBC Sports Washington), but it is still a game-time decision if he will play.

  • Sabres tease rare win before blowing huge lead for 18th straight loss

    The Sabres tortured their fanbase once again on Monday, blowing a 3-0 lead to tie the NHL record for longest losing streak.

  • What would the return of Alejandro Villanueva mean for the Steelers?

    The Steelers could sign Alejandro Villanueva to a contract in order to keep the offensive line intact.

  • Eagles traded down with the idea that Ja’Marr Chase would fall to Bengals at No. 5 overall

    Albert Breer is reporting that Howie Roseman traded down in the draft because he believes Ja'Marr Chase will be off the board.

  • Bruins announcer Jack Edwards loses his mind over non-call vs. Devils

    NESN's Jack Edwards is known for his affection toward the Boston Bruins but few could blame him Sunday night against the New Jersey Devils.

  • WaPo Fact-Checkers Slam Biden for Georgia Election Law Claims: ‘Four Pinocchios’

    The Washington Post fact-checking outfit awarded President Joe Biden “Four Pinocchios” — its worst rating — for his claim that a new Georgia election-security law “ends voting hours early.” Biden, whose White House called the legislation “Jim Crow in the 21st Century,” has repeatedly insinuated that the law limits voting opportunities. “Among the outrageous parts of this new state law, it ends voting hours early so working people can’t cast their vote after their shift is over,” he said in a statement on Friday. During his first presidential press conference on Thursday, Biden said what he was “worried about is how un-American this whole initiative is,” calling it “sick” and saying that “you’re going to end voting at five o’clock when working people are just getting off work.” But the law makes no change to Georgia’s Election Day voting hours, which run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. “[E]xperts say the net effect was to expand the opportunities to vote for most Georgians, not limit them,” the Post reported. MIT election expert Charles Stewart III, who studied the law’s language for the paper, found that “it indicated an expansion of hours, especially in rural counties.” As for early voting, the law specifically mentions that voting sites are required to open “beginning at 9:00 a.m.and ending at 5:00 p.m.” The specification, however, does not fit Biden’s characterization. As the Post noted, “[m]any listeners might assume he was talking about voting on Election Day, not early voting.” A Georgia election official told the paper that the change was due to the fact that some rural election officials only work part-time, with the new law now forcing them to be open for at least eight hours on weekdays. That designation is only the minimum, however, as the law also allows for counties to operate voting booths anywhere between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. The law also added an additional Saturday of mandatory early voting, as well as two optional Sundays. “One could understand a flub in a news conference. But then this same claim popped up in an official presidential statement. Not a single expert we consulted who has studied the law understood why Biden made this claim, as this was the section of law that expanded early voting for many Georgians,” the Post stated. “Somehow Biden managed to turn that expansion into a restriction aimed at working people, calling it ‘among the outrageous parts’ of the law.” The Post’s fact-checking “about” page notes that “Four Pinocchios” are reserved for claims that are “Whoppers.” Biden’s characterizations have also drawn pushback from Georgia’s top election officials. “Democrats and national media outlets asserting that Georgia’s election reform will ‘restrict access’ to voting are just partisan talking points, not facts,” Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a frequent target of former president Donald Trump, said in a statement. Raffensperger’s chief operating officer, Gabriel Sterling, echoed the assessment. “The claim of voter suppression has the same level of truth as the claims of voter fraud in the last election,” he said.

  • Woman’s body found in car pulled from lake 2 months after she vanished, Ohio cops say

    She was last seen with a 20-year-old man. His body was found the day before, police say.

  • Cuomo’s Brazen Stalling Strategy

    Jim Geraghty, Phil Klein, and Jack Crowe had excellent posts last week on the new wave in the Cuomo-scandal swirl: the New York governor’s preferential COVID-testing treatment for his family members, including Cuomo’s CNN talking-head brother and hagiographer, Chris, and sundry courtiers (the Times has added pharma execs to the roster). I want to address what happens now, which may be . . . not much — at least for a while. Cuomo and his allies are perversely exploiting the metastasizing of allegations against him as a stalling strategy. They urge that everything, including the kitchen sink, be thrown into the state assembly’s investigation, even such matters as bridge-safety concerns, which do not at the moment appear very serious. The point is to project the impression that Cuomo is not afraid of an impeachment investigation, while in reality making the investigation so extensive that the third-term governor would be in his fifth term by the time it concludes, if it ever does. I’ve put the game this way: Cuomo is betting that the more impeachable he is, the less impeachable he is. Preferential treatment amounts to a serious liability for the governor. That’s not just because it is an ugly look given that, as the New York Post reported Sunday, the nursing homes that were endangered by Cuomo’s policies were begging in futility for test kits while the governor’s family and friends were bumped to the front of the line. It is a serious liability because it constitutes a black-and-white law violation that is explicitly made subject to potential removal from office under New York State ethics statutes. That puts it in a different category — if not of gravity, then of provability — than Cuomo’s two other scandals. Nursing Homes The proof that Cuomo misled the federal government and state legislators about COVID-related nursing-home deaths is likely to be muddled. Cuomo may have been his father’s protégé, but as HUD secretary in the Nineties, he studied dissimulation under the master, Bill Clinton. Notice that Cuomo and his underlings keep insisting that the information his administration relayed to other government officials was true. But that begs the question: Did he give them all the required information? I’ve noted previously that, very often, the thing to watch for in a false-statements cases is what’s not said. There is no reason to doubt that the administration cooked the books: Cuomo’s top aide, Melissa DeRosa, reportedly admitted to New York lawmakers that the administration deceived them about the true number of nursing-home deaths (though Cuomo officials seem even to have misled them about why they misled them). Still, false-statement cases based on material omissions are tougher to prove than those based on positive lies. Investigators have to establish that there was a duty to provide the information that was withheld (which all depends on exactly what was asked and what the response was . . . which we do not know at this point). In addition, it must be proved that the concealed information was withheld with a purpose to deceive — i.e., that it wasn’t an inadvertent oversight. There can be a great deal of gray area when the issue is what has been left unsaid, rather than what has been disclosed — although, to be sure, it’s not often that investigators have what DeRosa has given them: a top official admitting that information was concealed. Sexual Harassment To be sure, the sexual-harassment allegations are numerous and skeevy. In fact, as this is being written, news is breaking about yet another complainant: Sherry Vill, a 55-year-old married mother of three, who reports that Cuomo non-consensually grabbed her by the face and kissed her on both cheeks outside her upstate New York home, while ostensibly inspecting flood damage. As NR’s Zachary Evans details, Mrs. Vill’s teenage son took video of the incident, and a duly cringeworthy photo was rolled out at a Monday press conference arranged by Gloria Allred — the notorious publicity hound, who said she’d soon be submitting a complaint to state attorney general Letitia James. The mounting allegations have been bolstered by Governor Cuomo’s own preening. To pose as a #MeToo hero, he championed changes in the law, which made harassment claims easier to prove. Still, to date, other than one anonymous complainant’s allegation of being groped under her blouse (which, if established, could be a crime under New York law), most of what’s been alleged is in the nature of aggressive boorishness and the creation of a hostile work environment, not sexual assault. (Note that there is no claim that the new complainant, Mrs. Vill, ever worked in the governor’s office; her allegation does not directly advance the claim that Cuomo created an intimidating workplace, though it does support the pattern alleged by state staffers.) I do not mean to diminish the seriousness of the behavior. It is intolerable, particularly on the part of a powerful, privileged elected official, whose duties include ensuring that his public office is a safe, legally compliant workplace. I am simply assessing the possibility that an overwhelmingly Democratic state legislature would judge the sexual-harassment revelations as impeachable (as opposed to unsavory). I would be stunned if they did, even allowing for the internecine Democratic battle between anti-Cuomo Woke Progressives and pro-Cuomo Establishment Democrats (in the centrist Clinton mold, though pulled leftward by Obama). Special Treatment By contrast, if, as reported, Cuomo directed special treatment for his family members and political cronies, that will be harder to defend. To repeat, this happened last March, when testing resources were scarce: Thousands of New Yorkers had anxiety about whether they were sick and where they might seek testing, but the state was so capacity-strapped that people were being advised to quarantine at home and hope for the best. Yet, the governor took care of family and political allies. They got tested in the comfort of their homes by top medical pros, and their samples were then sped by police to the state’s lab facility, which was only capable of performing a few hundred analyses a day — in a state of 19 million that was already emerging as the epidemic’s Ground Zero in America. Overworked and under-slept clinicians were reportedly instructed to prioritize Cuomo insiders — do their samples first and stay as late as it took to get them done. Under Section 74 of the state Public Officers Law (the so-called “privileges and exemptions” provision of the Code of Ethics), it is illegal for a state official to “use or attempt to use his or her official position to secure unwarranted privileges or exemptions for himself or . . . others, including but not limited to, the misappropriation to himself . . . or to others of the property, services or other resources of the state.” Section 74’s “Violations” provision explicitly provides that offending officials “may be fined, suspended or removed from office or employment in the manner provided by law.” Cuomo’s pom-pom squad is not denying that he gave preferential treatment to family and friends; they are obfuscating. The party line is that, in the early days of the pandemic, it was vital to go the extra mile to contact-trace and test people who might, if stricken, infect state officials. Of course, no one is disputing that it was prudent to give special attention to potentially infected officials who were vital to the state’s pandemic response. But that is not what the complaint is. The misconduct involves preferential treatment for relatives and friends of the governor who were not government officials, were not an infection risk for government officials, and whose testing was unrelated to government business — such insiders as celebrity CNN host Chris Cuomo, whose only known “government service” was nightly fawning coverage of his older brother. The Interminable Public Ethics Investigation Process Alas, while the preferential treatment allegation may be more concrete for proof purposes, the process of establishing it plays into Cuomo’s strategy: delay, delay, delay. When asked about the allegation, state attorney general James (a Cuomo rival) asserted that she does not have jurisdiction to investigate them. Under the ethics law, they are referred to the Joint Commission on Public Ethics — a panel of 14 people, out of which six members, including the chairman, are Cuomo-appointees, and three were appointed by assembly speaker Carl Heastie, a Cuomo ally. How’s this for a morass? If the commission gets a misconduct referral, there is no deadline for the next step — which is not to open a probe but, rather, to notify the suspected official of the allegation, any potential law violations, and evidence. At that point, the official has 15 days to file a written response. From there, the commission has two months to conduct a preliminary investigation for the purpose of voting on whether the allegation is serious enough to warrant a full-blown “substantial basis investigation” (i.e., a probe of whether there is a substantial basis to believe an ethics law was transgressed). The panel then votes on whether to conduct such an investigation, which requires eight yeas. But not just any eight (out of the 14 members); two of the votes would have to come from commissioners appointed by Cuomo. If there is a yes vote, the suspect official must get 30 more days’ notice of a hearing, in advance of which he gets full discovery, and at which point he may object and present evidence in his defense. Following the hearing, the commission votes on whether to issue a “substantial basis report.” Again, at least eight members must approve the issuance of a report, including and at least two of Cuomo’s own appointees. If there is a yes vote, and if a report is issued, the commission must make it available to the suspect official, so he can lodge objections and propose changes. Once the report is issued, the commission has 45 more days to make it public. Note: This is the only public aspect of the process; all proceedings, hearings, and written communications are kept secret while the investigation proceeds. Furthermore, the commission can only make recommendations. That is, in the unlikely event Cuomo appointees on a Cuomo-dominated commission were to vote to conduct a Cuomo investigation, issue a report outlining Cuomo’s misconduct, and recommend Cuomo’s removal (as opposed to, say, a fine), the commission would have no power to enforce such findings. It would be up to the legislature to decide what to do . . . which means we’d be right back to where we are now. Yes, there’s nothing quite like the investigation of misconduct by people who get to write and influence the enforcement of the rules under which their misconduct is investigated. In any event, the only way to accelerate this plodding procedure would be for the state assembly to take matters into its own hands, do a quick investigation, and, if appropriate, charge the preferential treatment allegation as an article of impeachment. But of course, it is the state assembly that is the (non)laboring oar on Cuomo’s stalling strategy. The Cuomo allies in charge will undoubtedly insist that the Joint Commission on Public Ethics must be permitted to carry out its investigative process . . . just like Cuomo allies insist that the attorney general’s independent investigation of sexual-harassment charges must run its course . . . and that the various state and federal probes of COVID-related nursing-home deaths must be completed . . . and who knows what else they can dredge up that needs examining — with Cuomo providing ever more grist for that slow-grinding mill. The latest Cuomo allegations, like the previous ones, are appalling. But if you think that means the governor will be leaving Albany’s Executive Mansion any time soon, disenthrall yourself.

  • NHL roundup: Flyers' OT victory leaves Sabres winless in 18

    Ivan Provorov scored 42 seconds into overtime, and the visiting Philadelphia Flyers overcame a three-goal, third-period deficit to extend the Buffalo Sabres' franchise-record winless streak to 18 games with a 4-3 victory on Monday night. Off a two-on-one with Travis Konecny, Provorov slid the puck past Buffalo netminder Linus Ullmark to cap a remarkable comeback for the Flyers, who have won back-to-back games for the first time since a three-game winning streak from Feb. 24-28. Philadelphia has also won five straight against the Sabres, who are 0-15-3 since winning at New Jersey on Feb. 23 -- the NHL's longest winless stretch since Pittsburgh went 18 in a row without a victory in 2003-04.

  • 17 'Harry Potter' stars, ranked from least to most successful

    The first "Harry Potter" movie was released 20 years ago. Since then, its child stars have reached varying levels of success in Hollywood.

  • 1,033 people sent us ideas on how to dislodge the Ever Given ship from the Suez Canal. Here are 19 of our favorite.

    Bet the 6% of you who wanted to just blow the boat up are feeling pretty pretty silly right about now.

  • Did an NFL free agent deal leak during an online 'Call of Duty' game?

    This possible Bears-Steelers trade might be the most random potential news leak in recent memory.

  • Matt Roy with a Goal vs. Vegas Golden Knights

    Matt Roy (Los Angeles Kings) with a Goal vs. Vegas Golden Knights, 03/29/2021

  • UFC 260 weigh-in face-offs: Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou 2

    The UFC 260 weigh-in face-offs took place on Friday at The Apex in Las Vegas, following the fighters having stepped on the scale to make their bouts official. UFC 260 weigh-in face-offs (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) The UFC 260 main event features UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic putting his belt on the line in a rematch with no. 1 contender Francis Ngannou. The co-main event has former welterweight titleholder Tyron Woodley trying to get back on track, as he squares off with rising contender Vicente Luque. UFC 261 sold out 15,000 seats in minutes UFC 260 weigh-in results: Miocic vs. Ngannou 2 UFC 260 Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View) Main Event - Heavyweight Bout: Stipe Miocic (234) vs Francis Ngannou (263)Co-Main Event - Welterweight Bout: Tyron Woodley (171) vs Vicente Luque (170.5)Bantamweight Bout: Sean O’Malley (136) vs Thomas Almeida (136)Women’s Flyweight Bout: Gillian Robertson (125.5) vs Miranda Maverick (126)Lightweight Bout: Jamie Mullarkey (155.5) vs Khama Worthy (155.5) UFC 260 Prelims (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+, ESPN, and ESPN Deportes) Light Heavyweight Bout: Alonzo Menifield (205) vs Fabio Cherant (206.5)*Welterweight Bout: Jared Gooden (171)* vs Abubakar Nurmagomedov (170.5)Light Heavyweight Bout: Modestas Bukauskas (205.5) vs Michal Oleksiejczuk (206)Featherweight Bout: Shane Young (145.5) vs Omar Morales (146) UFC 260 Early Prelim (7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass) Middleweight Bout: Marc-Andre Barriault (185) vs Abu Azaitar (185.5) *Missed weight. Gooden made weight on his second attempt, while Cherant did not and was required to forfeit 20-percent of his fight purse to Menifield to keep the bout intact.

  • Bruce Arians on Antonio Brown: There’s offers out there, we’ll see how it goes

    The Buccaneers have spent first part of the offseason bringing back as many members of their Super Bowl LV-winning squad as they can, but there’s one notable free agent still out there as March comes to an end. Wide receiver Antonio Brown has not joined Lavonte David, Shaq Barrett, Leonard Fournette, and Rob Gronkowski in [more]

  • Former Steeler discusses the potential of Pittsburgh signing Le’Veon Bell

    Could the Steelers bring back Le'Veon Bell?

  • Detroit Lions 'comfortable' picking at No. 7, not surprised by early NFL draft trades

    With QBs now expected to go with the first four picks, the Detroit Lions could land the draft's top OT, WR or TE in Round 1

  • Daniel Cormier shuts down talk of Jon Jones being scared of Francis Ngannou: ‘He’s not afraid, bro’

    Daniel Cormier scoffs at the notion that Jon Jones is afraid of Francis Ngannou.