Floyd Mayweather set for boxing match with Logan Paul

Floyd Mayweather is reportedly in talks to take on YouTuber Logan Paul in a boxing match.

Mayweather, 43, retired with a record of 50-0 after beating former UFC champion Conor McGregor in a boxing contest in August 2017, but the American then defeated Japanese kickboxing star Tenshin Nasukawa in an exhibition boxing bout on 31 December 2018.

Vlogger Paul, meanwhile, has boxed just twice.

The 25-year-old took on British YouTuber KSI in an amateur contest in Manchester, England in August 2018, with the pair fighting to a majority draw, before their rematch in Los Angeles in November 2019 – a professional bout – saw KSI get his hand raised following a split-decision victory.

Rumours of a match between Mayweather and his compatriot Paul began to swirl when another YouTuber, Keemstar, told his 2.8million followers that he had insider information around the potential fight.

Logan Paul is fighting floyd Mayweather, prayers going up for Logan — Ryan Garcia (@KingRyanG) September 17, 2020

US lightweight Ryan Garcia then tweeted: “Logan Paul is fighting floyd Mayweather, prayers going up for Logan.”

If the match were to come to fruition, it would most likely be an exhibition bout, rather than a professional contest.

While boxing fans will scoff at Paul’s chances, a match-up between the YouTuber and Mayweather would undoubtedly attract a lot of interest, as did the fights between Paul and KSI.

The first contest was pay-per-view on YouTube, while the rematch, which aired on DAZN, was the broadcaster’s third most-streamed fight of 2019 behind Andy Ruiz Jr. vs Anthony Joshua II and Canelo Alvarez vs Sergey Kovalev. It did 216,000 pay-per-view buys on Sky Sports in the UK.