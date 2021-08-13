The 'Field of Dreams' Game Was a Night to Remember. Here Are the Photos.
- 1/26
The 'Field of Dreams' Game Was a Night to Remember. Here Are the Photos.
- 2/26
The 'Field of Dreams' Game Was a Night to Remember. Here Are the Photos.
- 3/26
The 'Field of Dreams' Game Was a Night to Remember. Here Are the Photos.
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 4/26
The 'Field of Dreams' Game Was a Night to Remember. Here Are the Photos.
- 5/26
The 'Field of Dreams' Game Was a Night to Remember. Here Are the Photos.
- 6/26
The 'Field of Dreams' Game Was a Night to Remember. Here Are the Photos.
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 7/26
The 'Field of Dreams' Game Was a Night to Remember. Here Are the Photos.
- 8/26
The 'Field of Dreams' Game Was a Night to Remember. Here Are the Photos.
- 9/26
The 'Field of Dreams' Game Was a Night to Remember. Here Are the Photos.
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 10/26
The 'Field of Dreams' Game Was a Night to Remember. Here Are the Photos.
- 11/26
The 'Field of Dreams' Game Was a Night to Remember. Here Are the Photos.
- 12/26
The 'Field of Dreams' Game Was a Night to Remember. Here Are the Photos.
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 13/26
The 'Field of Dreams' Game Was a Night to Remember. Here Are the Photos.
- 14/26
The 'Field of Dreams' Game Was a Night to Remember. Here Are the Photos.
- 15/26
The 'Field of Dreams' Game Was a Night to Remember. Here Are the Photos.
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 16/26
The 'Field of Dreams' Game Was a Night to Remember. Here Are the Photos.
- 17/26
The 'Field of Dreams' Game Was a Night to Remember. Here Are the Photos.
- 18/26
The 'Field of Dreams' Game Was a Night to Remember. Here Are the Photos.
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 19/26
The 'Field of Dreams' Game Was a Night to Remember. Here Are the Photos.
- 20/26
The 'Field of Dreams' Game Was a Night to Remember. Here Are the Photos.
- 21/26
The 'Field of Dreams' Game Was a Night to Remember. Here Are the Photos.
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 22/26
The 'Field of Dreams' Game Was a Night to Remember. Here Are the Photos.
- 23/26
The 'Field of Dreams' Game Was a Night to Remember. Here Are the Photos.
- 24/26
The 'Field of Dreams' Game Was a Night to Remember. Here Are the Photos.
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 25/26
The 'Field of Dreams' Game Was a Night to Remember. Here Are the Photos.
- 26/26
The 'Field of Dreams' Game Was a Night to Remember. Here Are the Photos.