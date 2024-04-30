Fever's Clark adjusting to WNBA game
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark discusses adjusting to the WNBA game.
Clark is the No. 4 favorite behind two two-time MVP winners.
Gainbridge Coliseum was packed with fans as the Indiana Fever introduced Caitlin Clark.
Caitlin Clark is already changing the WNBA and she hasn't even been drafted yet.
Here are five franchises who stood out, for better or for worse.
The WNBA’s best will be ready and waiting for the likely No. 1 overall selection. And by the time Clark’s rookie season is done, she will have played almost non-stop for a calendar year.
The league’s marketing machine is ramping up around Clark, Angel Reese, Cameron Brink and Kamilla Cardoso in a pivotal season of growth and development.
Running down the weekend's top stories in golf, from Korda and Scheffler's dominance to a wild bank-shot birdie
First-round picks like Caitlin Clark, Cameron Brink and Kamilla Cardoso dominate post-WNBA Draft conversations, but plenty of talent trickled down to the second and third rounds.
Where will the most hyped college stars land? How WNBA-ready are the international prospects? Who helped themselves during the NCAA tournament? And what unexpected surprises could be in store? Let’s dig in.
The tennis legend has already invested in multiple sports ventures in Los Angeles.
Clark will be the third player in program history to receive the honor.
Caitin Clark won’t be playing in the Masters anytime soon, but the marks she set during her run through the women’s NCAA tournament have inspired the green jackets who run Augusta.
Clark broke all kinds of records and took Iowa further than it'd ever been before. Her impact on the game, though, extends well beyond the lines — regardless of how her college career ended.
The Huskies had Clark on lockdown. It didn't matter. Hannah Stuelke, Kate Martin, Gabbie Marshall and the rest of the Hawkeyes held their own and now they're now one game from winning it all.
For 20 minutes Monday, Iowa and LSU put on a show. Then Caitlin Clark seized the spotlight, breaking more records in the process.
Caitlin Clark won National Player of the Year again, and South Carolina's Dawn Staley won Coach of the Year for the third straight season.
