DRIVE! : Joey Logano Makes a Surprising Confession About His NASCAR Rival Kyle Busch

Who better to kick off E!'s new digital series DRIVE! than a NASCAR superstar?

Joey Logano chatted about all things race car driving with host Austin J. Mills on the show's Aug. 29 premiere episode. But first, he showed off one of his most "prized possessions"—his 2017 Ford GT Heritage.

"It's the only Ford GT Heritage with the number 22 on it instead of the 2," he said while showing off four vehicles from his 20+ car collection, adding, "It's the 22nd one built, as well." And if the number 22 sounds familiar, it's because it's his NASCAR racing number. (We wonder if his favorite song is "22" by Taylor Swift!)

The car—which boasts a staggering current market value if $1.2 million, according to Joey—is the perfect choice to take out on the road as Austin asks Joey a series of rapid-fire questions, including, "If you had to pick one driver to race against for the rest of your career, who would it be?"

Joey's pick? None other than his rival, Kyle Busch. The former teammates' relationship took a turn after Joey caused Kyle's car to veer off the track during a Las Vegas race in 2017. Following the incident, Busch took a swing at his opponent, and the two have been at odds ever since.

Rivals certainly make for good competition, and as the 32-year-old shared, "Kyle Busch and I don't get along really well, but I do enjoy racing him and I enjoy the battle we have back and forth. So, I'd probably pick him."

But when it comes choosing between never winning another race or not racing at all, Joey's competitive side takes over. "I'd rather not race if I can't win," he joked. "Winning means everything to me."

But it's not the most important aspect of his life, as Joey told Austin that he couldn't live without is his wife, Brittany Logano. Since tying the knot in 2014, the two have welcomed three kids—sons Hudson, 4, and Jameson, 2, and 6-month-old daughter Emilia, who was born back in February.

Hear Joey share the sweet story of how he incorporated his wife's dream car into his marriage proposal in the full episode above. You can also catch Joey Logano on the new NASCAR docuseries Race for the Championship September 1, 10/9c, on USA Network.

