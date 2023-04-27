Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s cryptic tweet has Chiefs fans wondering if big news is coming

Pete Grathoff
Godofredo A. Vsquez/AP

The intrigue started early on the first day of the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City.

Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire caught the attention of fans with a tweet that simply had a broken-heart emoji.

Chiefs fans were puzzled by the tweet. Could this be something that is unrelated to his job as a professional football player? Or are the Chiefs not picking up his fifth-year option? Some wondered if Edwards-Helaire was told he’d be traded.

A few think/hope that meant Edwards-Helaire was part of a deal for Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. And there were some who thought Edwards-Helaire was upset about Jerry Springer’s death.

This is what fans were sharing in response to the tweet from Edwards-Helaire, who has rushed for 1,622 yards in 33 games during his three seasons with the Chiefs.