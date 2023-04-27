Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s cryptic tweet has Chiefs fans wondering if big news is coming

The intrigue started early on the first day of the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City.

Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire caught the attention of fans with a tweet that simply had a broken-heart emoji.

Chiefs fans were puzzled by the tweet. Could this be something that is unrelated to his job as a professional football player? Or are the Chiefs not picking up his fifth-year option? Some wondered if Edwards-Helaire was told he’d be traded.

A few think/hope that meant Edwards-Helaire was part of a deal for Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. And there were some who thought Edwards-Helaire was upset about Jerry Springer’s death.

This is what fans were sharing in response to the tweet from Edwards-Helaire, who has rushed for 1,622 yards in 33 games during his three seasons with the Chiefs.

he getting traded confirmed https://t.co/gaeDpSjnEB — ひNCLE T (@scrill4life) April 27, 2023

Was he notified #Chiefs aren't picking up his option? What could it be? https://t.co/SPVBqC5fcn — Chiefs Hive (@chiefshive) April 27, 2023

Whatever is going on, I hope he’s alright. People are assuming it’s football related but we don’t know that. https://t.co/YL4fOGKEv7 — Alex Scherer (@Alex_Scherer93) April 27, 2023

So I guess they didn’t pick up his option? https://t.co/IfjhZBU7Vk — Eric (@emh1729) April 27, 2023

All I know is I’m sad — Zach Maggart (@ZacharyMaggart) April 27, 2023