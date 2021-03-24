Clowney a Brownie? Free agent edge rusher visits Cleveland

TOM WITHERS
·1 min read
FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 file photo, Seattle Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) looks on during an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Philadelphia. The Browns are taking another run at Jadeveon Clowney. The free agent defensive end visited Cleveland on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 reviving a courtship that began last year before the No. 1 overall pick in 2014 signed with the Tennessee Titans. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the sides couldn't meet last year.(AP Photo/Chris Szagola, File)
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns are taking another rush at Jadeveon Clowney.

The free agent defensive end visited Cleveland on Wednesday, reviving a courtship that began last year before the No. 1 overall pick in 2014 signed a one-year deal with the Tennessee Titans just before the start of the season.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Clowney and the Browns couldn't meet in person last year.

The Browns have been trying to sign a proven edge rusher to pair with All-Pro end Myles Garrett, and Clowney could be the answer — for the right price. Cleveland made him a substantial offer last year.

Clowney didn't have a sack in eight games with the Titans in 2020. The 28-year-old has 32 sacks, and had his best season in 2017 with Houston, getting 9 1/2 sacks.

Cleveland made several upgrades to its defense in free agency last week. Former Falcons end Takk McKinley, a 2017 first-round pick who has had some problems in recent years, signed a one-year deal with the Browns.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

