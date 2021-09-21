Clemson running back to transfer. Veteran defender to miss extended time with injury

Clemson defensive lineman Tyler Davis will be out for 7-8 weeks, coach Dabo Swinney said on Monday during his Tiger Talks radio show. Davis had only played in two games after being unavailable for the Tigers’ season opener.

Swinney also revealed that senior running back Lyn-J Dixon will be entering the transfer portal. Dixon was held out of the first half of the Tigers’ season opener for “team rules” and started in the home opener against SC State on Sept. 11.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.