Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes on sideline spat with Bieniemy: ‘That stuff dissolves fast’

The Chiefs’ offense managed just six points in the second half of Sunday’s 22-9 win over the Broncos, and it was the fifth time in six games the offense has failed to score 21 points.*

*You’ll recall the Chiefs scored six points on an interception return

After the Chiefs were forced to punt in the fourth quarter, quarterback Patrick Mahomes came to the sideline and was clearly frustrated. He appeared to have words with offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

Pat Mahomes and Eric Bieniemy yelling at each other. #DENvsKC pic.twitter.com/3x8HuayS5M — TWDTV (@TWDTV1) December 6, 2021

After the game, Mahomes said he was irked about being called for a false start.

“Yeah I mean I still don’t know why I got called for the false start, so I’ll try to figure out that, so I’ll try not to do that again,” Mahomes said. “I thought it was pretty common with what I usually do on hard counts, but he called it so got to try to not do it again. We kind of got put into a situation where we tried to get into field goal range to get another field goal and we didn’t get there. It was not executing the way we want to. We kind of drove it a little bit and kind of like the rest of the game, we didn’t find a way to put points on the board.”

During his weekly radio show on KCSP (610 AM), Mahomes was asked about the cameras catching him upset with Bieniemy.

“Yeah, it was kind of a little mix up up of the play that we wanted to call in that situation,” Mahomes said. “And then I like you said, both of us love it. I think that’s the biggest thing: both of us love being out there playing this sport, being part of the Kansas City Chiefs, and we both were just frustrated more with the game than we were with each other.

“And so obviously, we got a little frustration there. But we talked it out right after and I mean, I love that dude. He loves me and we’ll keep rolling.”

Story continues

Mahomes was asked how long it takes to make amends after a small dust-up.

“Pretty much right after,” he said. “I think when you have a respect for someone and you know that they care just as much as you do,... the frustration comes out and you just know that you still love each other at the end of the day.

“It’s kind of like when family members or brothers or whatever like that fight. You both care about each other, you both care about trying to be the best and get the best out of each other and that stuff dissolves really fast.”