The British Museum is an anachronism – here’s how to fix it

The British Museum is in crisis - PA

“The Trustees of the British Museum were extremely concerned when we learnt earlier this year that items of the collection had been stolen,” read the press statement from the former Chancellor of the Exchequer, George Osborne - speaking in his capacity as chairman of the board, and apparently with no hint of irony.



For Osborne was not talking about the Parthenon Marbles, nor any of the many other items in the collections around which there is controversy over how they were collected, purchased, donated or even, in some cases, looted. The concern here was that an estimated 2,000 items had been allegedly stolen from the museum’s collections by a senior curator, Peter Higgs, and sold off on eBay over a period that may reach back as far as 2014.



The plot twist of the gamekeeper alleged to have turned poacher (who denies any wrongdoing) would bring any museum into crisis, but for an institution that has made such a virtue of its status as the safest custodian for global culture in the face of calls for the restitution of historically stolen objects, this crisis is the deepest it has ever faced.



So what on earth is going on at the British Museum, the jewel in the crown of our nation’s cultural sector – and where does the institution go next?



The sacking of Higgs was followed last week by the resignation of the museum’s director, Hartwig Fischer. The subsequent announcement that the deputy director, Jonathan Williams, will “voluntarily step back from his duties” until an independent review into the thefts is concluded comes as no surprise, given his key operational role during the years in question, and reports that he played a central role in the handling of the affair.

Change in personnel: Hartwig Fischer, the museum’s director, resigned last week - Getty

Yet the choice of Sir Nigel Boardman as the chairman for this review may seem to many to stretch the definition of “independence”, given his major institutional role throughout the period of the alleged thefts – as a museum trustee and deputy chair of trustees between 2013 and 2020, and subsequently as a co-opted member of the museum’s audit committee.



Nonetheless, Osborne’s stated commitment “to right the wrongs and use the experience to build a stronger museum” will be welcomed. As this news story has unfolded, many have been shocked to learn quite how much of the museum’s collection remains uncatalogued: a situation which makes it possible for thefts and other losses to go unnoticed for years. What, then, is the state of the record-keeping, and what does this tell us about the change needed not just in personnel, but in institutional culture and strategic priorities?



The museum’s online Collection was launched in early 2020, with “over four million objects” listed on “over two million records”. This represents perhaps half of what the museum says is an estimated eight million objects in its care, of which only around 80,000 or 1 per cent are displayed in its Bloomsbury galleries.



While the outstanding four million or so objects remain absent from the public database, the museum has been undertaking a large-scale move in its storage facilities. This was catalysed by the Government’s decision in the 2015 Autumn Spending Review to sell off Blythe House – a former Post Office Savings Bank building in West Kensington, which the museum has for over 40 years shared with the V&A and the Science Museum as a vast storeroom.



A new “Archaeological and Research Collection” facility is being built by the British Museum in Berkshire, in a new partnership with the University of Reading, to store those items previously held at Blythe House. This move offers a timely opportunity to address the sustained neglect of basic standards in the documentation of the treasures in the museum’s care.



It is worth recalling that when Blythe House was taken on by the national museums as a storage centre in the late 1970s, Sir Roy Strong (then the director of the V&A) warned that it should not be “just a dumping ground” for objects. Four decades on, the fact that those four million British Museum objects (and an unknown number of objects from our other national museums) remain missing from the public databases raises the question of whether this warning was heeded.



Indeed, questions will surely now be asked about the risks of moving the collection while there is so little knowledge about what is actually held, and while those overall figures remain ballpark estimates.

The British Museum holds the Benin Bronzes, but half of the eight million items in the museum’s ‘stacks’ is an opaque, unindexed hoard - Reuters

If a basic public list documenting the objects is wanting, then perhaps the British Museum’s sprawling collections are simply too vast to cope with. Nonetheless, the image of a curator meticulously adding photos and descriptions of thousands of museum pieces to an online database – but that database turning out to be eBay – is suggestive, not least when demands for accurate inventories have been centre-stage in international debates about restitution since the publication of the Sarr-Savoy report, commissioned by French president Emmanuel Macron in 2017.



As the British Museum is now itself keenly aware, it’s difficult to ask for the return of stolen property if you don’t have an accurate list of what has been taken.



How did the museum come to lose sight of its primary duties of accurate documentation and collections care? Certainly not through the relentless dedication and hard work of its rank-and-file staff of expert curators and registrars. One part of the answer has been the resources consumed in the drive for one blockbuster exhibition after another, through which it’s easier to create a glossy annual report and attract corporate sponsorship.



But the problem is also more longstanding. Back in 1888, the founder of the Oxford museum in which I work, General Augustus Pitt-Rivers, wrote that “the British Museum, with its enormous treasures of art, is itself only in a molluscous and invertebrate condition of development”. He argued that it was an institution reserved for “savants”, in which the civic and educational role of the institution had been neglected for generations.

Controversy: some of the Parthenon Marbles on display at the museum, left - Reuters

The museum is more than twice as old now as when Pitt-Rivers made his complaints. But there is a sense that an outdated, 18th-century model of curation and connoisseurship has survived among some parts of the leadership team of this 270-year-old collection – attitudes through which half of the 99 per cent of the collection that is not on display is treated not as a public resource but a private archive.



The contrast with the British Library, which broke away from the museum in 1972, is instructive here. Its comprehensive database of more than 170 million items has been developed from an institutional ethos that values its readers’ access to its collections above all things. At the British Museum, in contrast, one half of the eight million items in its “stacks” is an opaque, unindexed hoard, and the rest is in practice accessible only to a tiny handful of specialist curators.



The complex governance arrangements of our national museums hardly assist with accountability here. Most major English museums hold “accredited” status through Arts Council England, for which they are required to adopt both a documentation policy statement that commits to maintaining minimum professional standards, and a documentation plan that details how it will continually improve its record-keeping. These include our great city and regional museums, from Birmingham to Bristol, from Ipswich to Leeds, which hold important collections of world culture, archaeology, natural history and art, and yet these days are often so-called “orphaned” collections that don’t have the specialist curators to begin the work of documenting their holdings – despite the aspirations of ACE’s rules.



Here, we should note Osborne’s own role in years of cuts to budgets for arts and culture in the name of “austerity”, which, as the Government’s 2017 Mendoza Report showed, have hit the great world-culture collections cared for by local authorities far harder than those in our national museums.



In contrast, the status of our national museums as “arm’s-length” non-departmental public bodies, “accountable to Parliament” and with management agreements with the DCMS, makes them more directly entangled with the priorities of whichever government is in power. This can distract from the need for robust and functioning regulatory frameworks, professional standards and risk management. There is no documentation policy or plan for the museum’s collections in the public domain, rendering their system opaque to the outside eye.

Many have been shocked to learn how much of the collection remains uncatalogued - Reuters

With the revelation of these thefts, and the lack of record keeping that enabled them to go undetected for so long, we see a most catastrophic deterioration of the international reputation and ethical rationale of the museum. Over the weekend, Bell Ribeiro-Addy MP described the institution’s current position on matters of theft as one of “insulting ridiculousness”.

And yet we’ve never needed institutions like the British Museum, and our great neglected regional “world culture” collections, more than we do today. They are places where ways of living, making, thinking and believing can be celebrated beyond a Eurocentric or purely contemporary lens.



The urgent task for the next director of the British Museum will be to oversee the creation of an accurate, comprehensive and publicly-accessible database of the collections. I predict that we will also see the museum at last fall into step with other institutions on the question of returning stolen goods in the collection on a case-by-case basis, probably starting with the Parthenon Marbles.



When we balance those returns against the understanding that we will collectively gain from the proper documentation of our great national collections, it may be that this crisis will usher in a new age of curation, one in which public money is invested not only in the latest headline-grabbing exhibition, but also in the careful, meticulous craft of the collections registrar.



We might reimagine our “world culture” collections as the last great unexcavated archaeological sites. In some cases, such as the unknown number of human remains still warehoused in our museums, the results may be shocking. But, in digging into them, we are bound to learn more about ourselves, our history and the world. And in this digital age, by properly documenting what is to be found in them, we can start to make institutions such as the British Museum once again fit for our time.



Dan Hicks is professor of contemporary archaeology at the University of Oxford, and curator of world archaeology at the Pitt Rivers Museum there