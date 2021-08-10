New Bobcat Bite opens on Old Las Vegas Highway

Aug. 10—The new incarnation of Bobcat Bite opened Wednesday, Aug. 4 in its remodeled home at 418 Old Las Vegas Highway.

Jennifer and Jimmy Day acquired the property and Bobcat Bite name in 2017, and started remodeling in 2018. Varying government requirements pushed back the planned reopening in September 2019 several times, Jennifer Day said.

The Bobcat Bite closed in 2013 as the operators for 12 years, John and Bonnie Eckre, were told to vacate the building "at the demand of the building's owners, the Panzer family." The Eckres went on to open Santa Fe Bite. The Panzers ultimately sold the Old Las Vegas Highway property to the Days in 2017 after owning it since first opening the Bobcat Bite in 1953.

The Days kept the original dining room with low-viga ceiling but added another dining room, an outdoor patio and a walk-up takeout window. The menu revolves around familiar burgers, steaks and sandwiches, including the green chile cheeseburger.

"We tried to keep it very close to its origins," Jennifer Day said. "We tried to pay homage to the history of Bobcat Bite. We haven't gone in and added a whole new menu."

Day said they are focusing entirely on Bobcat Bite now. Staffing challenges have kept them from reopening their other restaurants, Bouche Bistro, Trattoria a Mano and Lucky Goat, she said.