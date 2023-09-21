We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Want to deep clean your home like a real adult? Over 50,000 Amazon shoppers swear by the BISSELL SteamShot

If you're looking to deep-clean your floors or bathroom tiling, one of the best tools to get a thorough clean is the BISSELL SteamShot Hard Surface cleaner. As far as household cleaning essentials go, it's truly a hidden gem.

Here's the deal: In about 30 seconds, the BISSELL SteamShot heats up and is ready to use with just one touch of the trigger. Because the device only relies on steam to clean, you don't need to use an entire arsenal of cleaning products. Cool, right?

With more than 50,000 reviews on Amazon and rated at 4.5 out of 5 stars, it's clearly a beloved steamer. And, as we all know, Amazon reviewers are ruthless.

The steam sanitizes, clears sticky spots and eliminates dirt without the use of harsh chemicals. Since the steam dries in seconds, there's no need to do an extra pass with a towel to wipe the surface dry.

Not only does it pack a high-pressure clean (thanks to 1000 watts of power) in order to power wash hard surfaces like tubs, bathroom tile, stove dials and grout, but it can also steam fabric. We love a multi-functional tool.

And for more detailed cleaning, the steam cleaner comes with several additional attachments. There's the nozzle, extension hose, flat scraping tool, grout brush, fabric steamer brush, window squeegee, angle concentrator and detail brush.

"I love this product and tell everyone about it," another customer said. "I can cut back my use of chemicals, plus it works. I've been addicted to cleaning now for over a week!"

Another shopper said it's a great cleaning device to use especially for kid-induced stains. "I have successfully de-gunked all my kitchen cabinets," revealed the Amazon reviewer. "Usually, I have to really scrub to get that stuff off. Now, I just use a pass or two of the steam and wipe right off."

If you liked this story, check out the best deals to shop at Nordstrom Rack right now.

More from In The Know:

IMPORTANT: I found the viral aesthetic iced coffee glasses that are all over TikTok

This self-emptying Roomba was a Prime Day bestseller — and it's still on sale for 35% off

TikTok found a $17 belt bag that's similar to Lululemon's Everywhere Belt Bag: 'You can't tell me this doesn't look the exact same'

Wait, can you wear an Apple Watch to a wedding?

The post Want to deep clean your home like a real adult? Over 50,000 Amazon shoppers swear by the BISSELL SteamShot appeared first on In The Know.