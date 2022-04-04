Bettor stands to win $10 million if Kansas defeats North Carolina in NCAA title game

It’s been a rough year for Jim McIngvale.

Sports fans may know McIngvale by his nickname “Mattress Mack” and for multi-million wagers he’s made on games in recent years.

Unfortunately, three haven’t gone his way this year. First he lost $2 million when the Patriots were beaten by the Bills in an AFC Wild Card Game. Then Alabama lost the NCAA football national championship, costing him $6.2 million.

“My wife says I have a gambling problem,” McIngvale said in January on The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz. “I say I have a promotion problem.”

His problems worsened when the Bengals lost Super Bowl LVI and McIngvale was out $9.5 million.

McIngvale, who owns the Galley Furniture store in Houston, could recoup some of that money if Kansas beats North Carolina in Monday night’s NCAA Tournament national championship game.

He made a $3.3 million bet at Caesers Sportsbook that could result in $6.27 million in winnings.

$3,300,000 on Kansas to win the National Championship @MattressMack took Kansas when they were +190 to win it all on the #CaesarsSportsbook app in Louisiana. #BetLikeACaesar



Potential Win: $6,270,000 pic.twitter.com/ueYYrhps4z — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) April 3, 2022

McIngvale also place a $2.25 million bet on KU at the Barstool Sportsbook, and that would mean he would win more than about $4.28 million.

.@MattressMack has $2.25M on Kansas (+190) to win the natty pic.twitter.com/JMswiDcf2t — Barstool Sportsbook (@BSSportsbook) April 3, 2022

All told it would be a payout of $16.1 million and McIngvale would win about $10.5 million.

McIngvale told the Las Vegas Review-Journal he didn’t watch much of Kansas’ Final Four win over Villanova.

“I watched 2 seconds. I didn’t watch the rest of the game. I was selling furniture,” McIngvale said. “I can’t sweat those games. It’s too hard.”