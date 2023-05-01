Best NFL draft in ‘years’ for the Las Vegas Raiders? Here’s what Raider Nation is saying

The Las Vegas Raiders wrapped up their 2023 NFL Draft, which some are calling the team’s best run of selections in “years.”

It remains to be seen if that’s actually the case. But from what Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler and assistant general manager Champ Kelly appeared to have pulled off the past three days, it’s a decent step in the right direction.

Probably the highlight of the draft for the Raiders was the selection of tight end Michael Mayer of Notre Dame.

While the Raiders signed tight ends O.J. Howard and Austin Hooper in free agency, Las Vegas still had a need at the position as it looks to replace Darren Waller.

Mayer fits the description with his 6-foot-6, 253-pound stature.

It wouldn’t be surprising if Mayer steps in as a Week 1 starter at a game site to be determined. The NFL will release the 2023 schedule in May.

The Raiders got things off and running in Round 1 with the selection of defensive end Tyree Wilson of Texas Tech.

The Raiders could have gone with defensive tackle Jalen Carter or cornerback Christian Gonzalez, but ultimately Ziegler preferred Wilson despite a foot injury he suffered in November.

Wilson will come into camp and provide help to Pro Bowl defensive ends Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones. That was another good pick by the Raiders.

For the most part, the Raiders had a solid three days and Raider Nation should be proud of what Ziegler did in the draft. While the Round 3 pick of wide receiver Tre Tucker seems suspect, Ziegler doesn’t think so because he likes the traits Tucker brings.

Here are some of Raider Nation’s questions and other reactions to the Raiders’ draft through comments to The Bee, and my takes.

Should we have possibly taken Jalen Carter instead of Tyree Wilson? And was getting Tre Tucker and Aidan O’Connell a reach?

Anthony Galaviz: Yes, Carter should’ve been the pick, but that didn’t happen and the Philadelphia Eagles swooped up and got him. Ziegler is confident in Wilson or else they wouldn’t have drafted him. Walker seem like a reach as we said earlier. In fact, anything but a wide receiver should’ve been a priority for the Raiders. The Bee wonders what this means for wide receiver Hunter Renfrow?

Solid. Appreciate all of the D players. Tucker a reach perhaps? Concern about Wilson’s foot!?! Rounds 4-7 pretty much spot on!

AG: I don’t think there should be any concern about Wilson’s foot. He said he’ll be good to go for training camp. With rest and treatment he should be good to go. The Bee agrees that Rounds 4-7 were pretty good.

Best draft we’ve had in years

AG: We’ll see about that, but it was certainly a productive draft for Ziegler and company. Now, it’s up to those players to be productive on the field and show the staff that they hit their picks right.

Amazing draft. We could be looking at 5 starters coming out of this draft by the start of 2024. Wilson, Mayer, Young, Bennett, Smith II

AG: Seems very possible. No doubt about that. All those players have upside.

Best draft in 10 yrs overall. Should have taken at least 1 guard..... onto UDFAs

AG: The Raiders did in fact address the offensive line in undrafted free agency with the signing of McClendon Curtis of Chattanooga and Dalton Wagner of Arkansas. Everyone is loving Curtis.

B+ overall. Aidan was a good pick at that spot. Everyone needs a developmental QB. Best picks Wilson, Mayer, Bennett, Smith.. HEAD SCRATCHER - Tucker, unless Hunter is gone

AG: The Raiders had to trade up to draft McConnell, but The Bee wonders if Jake Haener was the targeted spot and the Raiders decided, “OK, let’s move up to draft McConnell or we’ll lose him, too.” The Saints moved up to draft Haener, a few spots before McConnell.

My guess is McZieg & Co accomplished their goal. Let’s see how it plays out. I’m optimistic.

AG: You have every reason to be optimistic after this draft. It’s a better direction-type draft than years’ past such as the selection of Clelin Ferrell with the fourth overall pick and Damon Arnette and the list goes on. The Raiders missed out on cornerback Jaylon Johnson, which would’ve been a tremendous pick over Arnette. That’s in the past now, but you get the ideal.

For how bad we usually do, this the best in years. We should’ve def took 1 of 2 of those CB instead of that WR tho. Only mistake IMO

AG: Yeah, I would’ve preferred somebody over a wide receiver. Looking at Round 3 and seeing who was available, I would have gone back-to-back at cornerbacks with Kelee Ringo and then Jakorian Bennett.

For the first time in years I didn’t cringe at any of the picks. 6 for defense and 3 for offense. Not bad at all. I give them a solid B.

AG: Good for you. That’s a decent grade to give the Raiders after this draft.

Tre Tucker was a horrible pick. He’s the 4th string slot wr and will primarily be a special teamer. That’s way too high with this many jokes in the roster. Still need a starting outside cb asap and lb.

AG: He would have been available in the later rounds. Go figure, right?

I do like the draft. But not one OL?

AG: I would’ve liked to see the Raiders draft offensive lineman Andrew Vorhees despite his torn ACL, but he was taken by the Baltimore Ravens. But the Raiders did address two offensive linemen in UDFA (see above).