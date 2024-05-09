Bengals land huge holiday primetime game in ‘mock schedule’ projections

The Cincinnati Bengals project to see plenty of primetime games on the 2024 NFL schedule.

And while we won’t know the schedule until next week’s (apparently delayed) reveal, we have known the list of opponents the Bengals will face.

That means…mock schedules.

To keep the sleep May news cycle interesting, the folks at “Good Morning Football” went as far as projecting primetime games on the soon-to-be-revealed schedule, with the Bengals appearing once.

On Christmas Day.

Peter Schrager’s projections include the Bengals staying home at Paycor Stadium and hosting the Cleveland Browns on Christmas (a Wednesday this year) in the early game:

The Bengals project to get a handful of primetime games this year, so they’re certainly a candidate for that midweek holiday slot.

While Bengals fans may or may not like the potential holiday slot, keep in mind, the organization might. This is the same team, after all, that volunteered to be a Black Friday game every year.

