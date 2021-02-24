‘My autism is my super power – and my target is the Ironman World Championship’

Sam Holness was three when he was diganosed with autism - HOKA

Completing an Ironman triathlon is often described as the ultimate test of endurance reserved for the world’s most dedicated elite athletes. For ‘Super’ Sam Holness the chance to compete against the greatest triathletes at the Ironman World Championship would not only signal a landmark moment in his life but could change the world of sport in the process.

Sam, 27, from London, is training to become a pioneering autistic athlete by taking on the world-renowned Ironman challenge. Coached by his father, Anthony, and supported by a team of partners including global footwear brand Hoka One One and UK athletic clothing firm HUUB, Sam is following a tough training schedule in preparation for the Ironman’s 3.8km swim, 180km bike and full marathon.

“He is an amazing athlete,” enthuses Anthony. “I spend days watching Sam train and am in awe of his commitment and ‘never say die’ attitude.”

Sam was three when he was diagnosed with autism. He didn’t speak until he was six. But at school he began to defy expectations, becoming a standout swimmer. Whilst his autism restricts his social and communication skills, Sam insists it’s very much a strength when it comes to a triathlon.

“My autism allows me to be very focused and not easily distracted, it allows me to train hard and smart,” he says. “I just never give up. If other athletes pass me, I want to catch them to get back in front. I shout, ‘Come on legs, go faster, get to the front’.”

As a kid Sam’s judo sensei nicknamed him “Super Sam” because he was a fearless and relentless fighter. “I was the first one at the dojo and the first one to put up his hand to fight even if the opponent had a higher grading or was heavier than me.” The nickname and that dogged determination has stuck.

“I love training and I never give up,” says Sam, who aims to become a professional triathlete. “At a triathlon at Dorney Lakes a few years ago when I had a serious bout of bloating on the run section. I remember dragging myself over the finishing line.” Many people with autism suffer from irritable bowel syndrome too. “Another time while riding seven laps of Richmond Park someone opened their car door and knocked me off my bike during my third lap. They just drove off and left me on the ground. I got up and rode seven more laps because my plan was to complete seven continuous laps!”

Sam planned to compete in a full Ironman in Mallorca in May but Covid-19 has scuppered that. He is now due to contest the Ironman Wales on September 12. “We’ve had to adapt our training plans to work with Sam’s autism,” explains Anthony. “But it’s made easier by his single-mindedness. His autism helps him to focus for long periods and master repetitive tasks, which may prove an advantage over neurotypical athletes.”

Sam says athletes like Serna DeJesus, John Howard, Mikey Brannigan and Tommy Di Brisnay are inspirational examples of others where “autism is their superpower”. But they’re not the only motivation for his Ironman ambitions. “When I compete at an event there are few black people and I imagine even fewer that have autism.”

Diversity within triathlon as a sport remains limited. One study shows that black athletes make up only 1.41 per cent of participants. “Sometimes when I go to an event, I am the only black triathlete, and usually the only one with autism,” says Sam. “It doesn’t matter that it’s just me, I just like training and racing.”

Sam’s father insists that triathlon training and competition has had a positive impact on his son’s ability to manage his condition

He trains for four hours each day and closely manages his nutrition. “Like lots of people with autism I used to have a bad diet. I used to eat too much sugar and bad carbs and not enough fruit and vegetables.”

Having studied sports science, Sam’s since learnt how important good nutrition is to athletic performance and his health in general, after reading that life expectancy for someone in the UK with autism is lower than the national average. That made him change his diet. “My training sessions may involve cross-training on the indoor rower for 30km – it takes about two hours to complete – or cycling for three-to-four-hour sessions on the turbo trainer and never getting bored.”

Sam’s father insists that triathlon training and competition has had a positive impact on his son’s ability to manage his condition and channel his skills. “It has made Sam healthier. It has given him greater self-esteem and helped improve his social and communication skills.”

But Anthony insists there is a lot of work to be done to make sports more inclusive for athletes on the spectrum. “Coaches need to be trained to identify talent early and how to train athletes on the spectrum,” he explains. “The International Paralympic Committee needs to create a category to allow athletes with an intellectual disability like autism to participate in the Paralympics.”

Anthony is starting a project to identify and coach gifted autistic athletes while his inspiration for doing so continues to follow his dream.

“Being a full-time triathlete is the best job in the world,” insists Sam. “I get to sleep 12 hours per day and eat much as I want to!”

Follow Sam’s progress to become the world’s first autistic athlete to compete at the Ironman Triathlon World Championship @samholnesstri