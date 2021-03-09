Breaking News:

Dak Prescott reaches deal with Cowboys on contract extension

AP source: Titans trade 2020 first-round pick to Dolphins

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
TERESA M. WALKER
·3 min read
  • FILE - In this Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, file photo, Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson waits for his turn to run a drill during NFL football training camp in Nashville, Tenn. A person familiar with the deal said Monday, March 8, 2021, that the Tennessee Titans have traded offensive lineman Wilson to the Miami Dolphins in a move unloading their first-round draft pick after his rookie season. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, Pool, File)
  • FILE - In this Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, file photo, Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson (79) runs a drill during NFL football training camp in Nashville, Tenn. A person familiar with the deal said Monday, March 8, 2021, that the Tennessee Titans have traded offensive lineman Wilson to the Miami Dolphins in a move unloading their first-round draft pick after his rookie season. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, Pool, File)
1 / 2

Titans Dolphins Trade Football

FILE - In this Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, file photo, Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson waits for his turn to run a drill during NFL football training camp in Nashville, Tenn. A person familiar with the deal said Monday, March 8, 2021, that the Tennessee Titans have traded offensive lineman Wilson to the Miami Dolphins in a move unloading their first-round draft pick after his rookie season. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, Pool, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have found a team in the Miami Dolphins to take their 2020 first-round draft pick off their hands, trading offensive lineman Isaiah Wilson after his rookie season.

The trade agreed to Monday night sends the 29th overall pick in 2020 out of Georgia to Miami after Wilson played only four snaps as a rookie, the person told The Associated Press. The person who spoke on condition of anonymity because neither team had announced the swap.

NFL.com first reported the trade, saying a swap of picks also is involved.

Both Wilson and Miami coach Brian Flores went to the same high school in Brooklyn, N.Y. — Poly Prep Country Day School. This gives the Dolphins more young offensive line help after Miami started three rookie draft picks on the line last year, a first in franchise history.

This deal caps a tenure in Tennessee that was filled with turmoil on and off the field for Wilson that included a social media post Feb. 22 that he was done with football as a Titan. The post was deleted minutes later.

The Titans suspended Wilson for a game, then placed him on injured reserve/non-football illness list on Dec. 9 to deal with what general manager Jon Robinson called “personal issues.”

Tennessee needed Wilson with three-time Pro Bowl left tackle Taylor Lewan tearing his right ACL and his replacement also wound up on injured reserve. Robinson said Feb. 16 that he hadn't spoken to Wilson since the tackle was placed on IR.

Robinson said they did a lot of work and visited with Wilson “countless numbers of times” before drafting him last April. Robinson said the person who showed up to work wasn’t the player they spent time with before the draft.

“He’s going to have to make a determination if he wants to do everything necessary to play pro football, and that’s going to be on him,” Robinson said in February.

The Titans drafted Wilson last April after letting right tackle Jack Conklin leave as a free agent. With the coronavirus pandemic pushing the NFL into a virtual and remote offseason, the 6-foot-6, 350-pound lineman didn’t get the typical rookie training.

Once training camp started, Wilson was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and went back on that list Sept. 6.

Wilson had only been off the reserve/COVID-19 list 12 days in August before Tennessee State University police responded to the smell of marijuana at an off-campus apartment on Aug. 15 and wrote that the player went to the second-floor balcony where he appeared to briefly consider jumping.

The rookie was arrested in September and charged with drunken driving after he was spotted doing “donuts” in an intersection before crashing into a concrete wall.

Wilson was added to the injury report with an illness before being ruled out against Cleveland. Then the Titans suspended him for the game against the Browns the day before the game for violating club rules. They placed him on IR three days after that game despite needing depth on the offensive line.

This is the second top draft pick in Robinson’s tenure that the Titans have parted with before the end of their rookie deals.

The Titans released outside linebacker Kevin Dodd in July 2018 when he didn’t report to training camp after playing only nine games combined over his first two seasons. Tennessee picked Dodd with the No. 33 pick overall of the 2016 draft.

___

AP Sports Writer Steve Wine contributed to this report.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Recommended Stories

  • Report: Titans trade OL Isaiah Wilson to Dolphins after rough rookie season

    The former first round pick played just four snaps all year, and tweeted he was "done with" Tennessee last month.

  • Report: Titans trade Isaiah Wilson to Dolphins

    The Titans have given up on former first-round choice Isaiah Wilson, shipping him to the Dolphins on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. The Titans receive a 2021 seventh-round choice, while the Dolphins get a 2022 seventh-round selection along with Wilson, per Albert Breer of SI.com. It is a low-risk, high-reward acquisition for the [more]

  • Capitol Insurrectionist Suspect Flees to Kenya, Is Deported Back to America to Face Justice

    The arrogance of white people never ceases to amaze me.

  • Cowboys, Dak Prescott reach deal on contract extension

    Dak Prescott has his long-term deal with the Cowboys.

  • From Florida to 'Frisco, Americans flock to movies, bars and ballparks after winter of worry

    From the crack of the baseball bat in Florida to clinking of cocktails in San Francisco bars, the sounds of spring are in the air as Americans start to return to many of the beloved pastimes they were forced to abandon 12 months ago. Over the past weekend, New Yorkers watched movies on the big screen, San Franciscans dined indoors, and baseball fans cheered on their favorite big-league players as spring training resumed in Florida. "It feels awesome," said civil engineering specialist Matt Skelton, 39, leaving a concession stand on Saturday afternoon clutching a bag of popcorn at TD Ballpark in Florida's West Coast city of Dunedin, seasonal home of the Toronto Blue Jays.

  • The best possible draft scenarios for the Miami Dolphins and what they must hope for

    The latest mock from ESPN’s Todd McShay offers what I believe is the template for the best possible outcome for the Dolphins in next month’s NFL Draft, excluding any scenarios that involve the Texans sending Deshaun Watson to Miami.

  • Rumor: Andre Drummond could join Lakers if he gets Cavaliers buyout

    The Cavaliers want to trade Andre Drummond.

  • Stimulus check recipients will save most of the $1,400

    Many higher-income families no longer need help, but $1,400 checks will still be a lifeline for millions.

  • Accused child killer Barahona ‘jumped,’ beaten by fellow inmates in Miami jail

    Five jail inmates beat up notorious accused child killer Jorge Barahona at the Miami-Dade jail because “of the nature of his pending charges,” according to a newly released police report.

  • ESPN releases footage of Petr Yan’s corner after controversial illegal knee

    Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling were fighting a close battle for Yan's bantamweight belt at UFC 259 on Saturday. The fight finish, which saw Sterling laid out on the canvas, resulted in Yan losing his belt. The result came after Yan drove an illegal knee into Sterling's head while he was a downed opponent. Yan's disqualification came after the referee determined the blow was intentional because it occurred after the referee had said Sterling was down prior to the blow. Yan was slightly ahead on the scorecard when the bout was stopped. He was up 29-28 according to two judges, while the third judge had it 29-28 in favor of Sterling. Just before Yan delivered the illegal knee, one of his cornerman was yelling for him to only punch. After he threw the knee, another of his cornermen was cheering, seemingly believing he had won the fight. The confusion seems to stem from a Russian cornerman allegedly yelling to Yan, in Russian, to deliver a kick. This comes from UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov telling commentator Daniel Cormier what he heard the Russian speaking cornerman say. ESPN, which broadcasted the fight, released video of the exchange to its Instagram channel on Sunday. Petr Yan's corner allegedly telling him to kick Aljamain Sterling View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESPN MMA (@espnmma) TRENDING > UFC 259 recap & highlights: Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling Both Yan and Sterling were calling for an immediate rematch after the fight. Yan, of course, didn't want to lose his belt that way, and Sterling was just as adamant that he didn't want to win it in such a fashion. UFC president Dana White said that he hopes to book the rematch as soon as possible after both men are medically cleared to fight. Dana White weighs in on controversial illegal knee (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Republican U.S. Senator Blunt decides not to seek reelection in 2022

    U.S. Senator Roy Blunt, a member of the Republican Senate leadership, said on Monday he will not run for office in 2022, making him the latest Republican lawmaker in Congress to opt for retirement. The 71-year-old Missouri Republican, who last year called on then-President Donald Trump to be more aggressive in preparing to acquire and deliver coronavirus vaccines, calmly announced his impending departure in a video on Twitter in which he thanked voters for enabling him to have a career in public service. "After 14 general election victories - three to county office, seven to the United States House of Representatives, and four statewide elections - I won't be a candidate for reelection to the United States Senate next year," Blunt said in the video.

  • Tom Cotton Blasts Relief Checks to Prisoners But Supported Them Under Trump

    “Just goes to show how radical Democrats ideas are,” the Republican from Arkansas said

  • Tom Brady Reportedly Wants Odell Beckham Jr. to Join Buccaneers

    Odell Beckham Jr. and Tom Brady have been tied to each other since the Giants forced him out of New York despite signing him to a historic contract.

  • Brrr: US shivered through its coldest February in more than 30 years

    If you thought it was unusually cold last month, you were right: Thanks to an invasion of the polar vortex, February 2021 was the USA's coldest February in over 30 years.

  • The details on Miami Dolphins’ low-risk trade for former first-rounder Isaiah Wilson

    The Miami Dolphins late Monday agreed on the parameters of a trade for troubled but talented offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson, who played just three offensive snaps as a rookie even though he was the Tennessee Titans’ first-round draft pick, the Miami Herald has confirmed.

  • Report: Russell Wilson trade clarity could come in Seattle 'by next week'

    We've got a timeline folks!

  • Is Biden's stimulus bill the right rescue plan?

    The bill's $1.9 trillion price tag is far too high for many on the right. Some critics on the left say it's not generous enough.

  • Kodak Black Sounds Off on Rappers Doing Money Spreading, Pooh Shiesty Responds by Saying 'Lost All My Respect'

    Although posting cash on the internet is nothing new, Kodak Black brought the concept of spreading money and spread culture to the mainstream.

  • PFF’s bold and unique mock draft sends Tua Tagovailoa to Patriots

    There's a lot of moving pieces in this wild scenario.

  • Josh Gordon scores 2 touchdowns, including game-winning Hail Mary in FCF debut

    This guy might have the talent to stick in the Fan Controlled Football league.