Adidas Is Bringing Back Kobe Bryant’s Second Signature Sneaker for the First Time in Six Years

Kobe Bryant’s second signature sneaker from Adidas is making its return to stores for the first time in six years while getting its second name change.

Previously known as the KB8 II and Crazy 2, the model has now been christened as the Crazy 98 in reference to the year in which the shoe originally released. Despite all the name changes, it once again appears in its original colorway featuring black, white and “Collegiate Purple.”

One key omission, however, is the Feet You Wear (FYW) technology that was used for the first three Adidas Kobe sneakers. Adidas had to cease using FYW years ago, even before the Crazy 98 was brought back for the first time in 2014, because the usage rights deal it signed with the tech’s creator expired. In 2018, the last time a Crazy 98 was released, newer Boost You Wear technology was swapped in. Now, the midsole features an EVA midsole with Adiprene cushioning and a Torsion System instead.

Despite not being able to use Bryant’s name since he famously decamped for Nike more than 20 years ago, Adidas has been pushing several of his signatures sneakers hard over the past several years, including the Crazy 8 (fka the KB8) and Crazy 1 (fka the Kobe 1). The brand has even made two new models, the Crazy IIInfinity and Mad IIInfinity, that essentially imagine what the line would have looked like had their been a successor to the Kobe 1 and Kobe 2.

The Adidas Crazy 8 in black and white will release Saturday, April 13, through Adidas’ website and select third-party retailers. Pricing is set at $150.

Ian Servantes is a Senior Trending News Editor for Footwear News specializing in sneaker coverage. He’s previously reported on streetwear and sneakers at Input and Highsnobiety after beginning his career on the pop culture beat. He subscribes to the idea that “ball is life” and doesn’t fuss over his kicks getting dirty.

