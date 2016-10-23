Tampa Bay Lightning

6th Atlantic
 | 19-19-4
  • Goals For
    116 GF
  • Goals Against
    125 GA
  • Power Play %
    23.5 PP%
  • Penalty Kill %
    79.4 PK%
  • Penalty Mins
    454 PIM
  • NHL

  • Lightning prospect Anthony Cirelli traded to Erie Otters
    After a great silver medal performance for Team Canada, Tampa Bay Lightning prospect Anthony Cirelli has been traded from the OHL's Oshawa Generals to the Erie Otters. In return the Generals received Allan McShane, a high-end rookie who so far has put up 23 points in 33 games as a 16 year old, as

    Lightning lose fourth in a row and now they might be in trouble

    The Tampa Bay Lightning are going to need a huge second half to make the playoffs