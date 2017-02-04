The Tampa Bay Lightning are hopeful that a shootout win over Anaheim will jumpstart a playoff push. Brian Boyle scored in the fourth round of the tiebreaker and the Lightning beat the Ducks 3-2 on Saturday night. Jonathan Drouin and Alex Killorn scored in regulation, Nikita Kucherov had two assists
While the Anaheim Ducks were flying most of January, they've been grounded of late. After winning eight of the first 10 games (8-1-1) in January, Anaheim heads to Tampa on Saturday having lost three of the past five games following Friday's loss at Florida to open a 14-day, six-game road trip
Even Stevie Y can't win them all.