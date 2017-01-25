The dueling Sunshine State franchises, who meet Thursday night on the Panthers' home ice, are struggling with injuries and other issues. The Lightning (22-22-5) are in a multi-team tie for last place in the Eastern Conference. The Panthers (20-19-10) are only one point above the Lightning and those
The Lightning remains a long shot to make the playoffs. It is still in last place in its division. It still is among the worst teams in the league in goals allowed. It still doesn't have Steven Stamkos. One good night in Chicago doesn't erase all that. The guess is Tampa Bay won't make the
Not every outcome was unexpected, yet many were.