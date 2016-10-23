TAMPA — When captain Steven Stamkos got hurt in mid November, you knew it'd be a huge blow to the Lightning. Tampa Bay has struggled without its top scorer and leader, going 12-16-5 since Stamkos' knee surgery. It is six points out of a playoff spot at the All-Star break. But where would the
JANUARY 28: Victor Hedman #77 of the Tampa Bay Lightning speaks to the media during 2017 NHL All-Star Media Day as part of the 2017 NHL All-Star Weekend at the JW Marriott on January 28, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. LOS ANGELES – The Tampa Bay Lightning were a popular Stanley Cup prediction before
He has spent of the season in the AHL after going unclaimed on waivers two different times