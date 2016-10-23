Highlights of National Hockey League games on Saturday: Blue Jackets 4, Wild 2 Cam Atkinson scored twice and Sergei Bobrovsky made 29 saves for the Columbus Blue Jackets, who extended their winning streak to 15 games while snapping Minnesota's run of 12 wins. Defensemen Jack Johnson and Seth Jones
STATS LLC TAMPA, Fla. -- Carolina enjoys a strong home-ice advantage. The road, however, has not been quite as kind. So the Hurricanes hope to jump on a jittery Tampa Bay Lightning team prone to falling behind in order to turn around some road woes. Carolina extended its home point streak to 11 games
TAMPA — The mystery surrounding Ryan Callahan's status has been tough for Lightning fans. It has been even harder on the veteran wing, who missed his 15th consecutive game Saturday against the Hurricanes due to his sore, surgically repaired right hip. "It's been extremely frustrating,"