As forward David Backes prepares to return to Scottrade Center on Tuesday as a member of the Boston Bruins, Blues fans will surely wonder how much the team misses the former captain. Midway through the 82-game season, the Blues are still struggling to define — or is it find? — their identity. We have
The Dallas Stars team plane had to make an emergency landing in St. Louis Downtown Airport because smoke was detected in the cockpit shortly after takeoff, the Belleville News-Democrat reported. The Stars’ Boeing 737 plane took off at 11:52 a.m. local time in St. Louis en-route for Los Angeles where
Highlights of National Hockey League games on Saturday: Flyers 4, Lightning 2 Jakub Voracek set up his team's first two goals, and the Philadelphia Flyers kept the pedal to the metal from there en route to a 4-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning, snapping a five-game losing streak. Rookie Travis