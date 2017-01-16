The St. Louis Blues finally put an end to their struggles at The Honda Center. Patrik Berglund's second goal of the game, 51 seconds into overtime, lifted the Blues to a 2-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday night. It was St. Louis' first win in 11 visits to Anaheim.
Last night's 4-0 shutout of the San Jose Sharks was a pleasant turn of events for a team that has been maddeningly inconsistent and a backup who isn't having the best of seasons. Returning home from California with a 2-1 record would be an even bigger surprise, especially considering that they
SAN JOSE — Sharks coach Pete DeBoer argued Sunday that the scrutiny given to the spearing incident between Joe Thornton and St. Louis Blues center Paul Stastny the night before was in disproportion to what actually happened on the ice. “Stastny gave him a whack and (Thornton) gave him a poke. I think