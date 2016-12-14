St. Louis Blues

4th Central
 | 23-19-5
  • Goals For
    130 GF
  • Goals Against
    141 GA
  • Power Play %
    22.1 PP%
  • Penalty Kill %
    84.4 PK%
  • Penalty Mins
    462 PIM
  • NHL22 minutes ago

    Ronald McDonald House Stick Night

    To Benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities of St. Louis Feb. 2 vs. Maple Leafs Ronald McDonald House volunteers will be at each entrance before the Thursday, Feb. 2 game selling scratch off tickets for $5 each. Fourteen lucky winners will win a game-used stick and have the chance to meet a player after

  • Little scores twice, Jets beat Blues 5-3
    The Associated Press2 hours ago

    Little scores twice, Jets beat Blues 5-3

    Ondrej Pavelec is taking nothing for granted. Pavelec started and won his second game this season after being called up from the Manitoba Moose of the AHL on Tuesday. Blues goalie Pheonix Copley, a native of North Pole, Alaska, made his first NHL start and had 24 saves.

    1
  • Preview: Blues at Jets
    stltoday.com

    Preview: Blues at Jets

    BLUES AT JETS When • 2 p.m. Saturday Where • MTS Centre, Winnipeg, Manitoba TV, radio • Fox Sports Midwest, KMOX (1120 AM) Blues • The Blues lost to Winnipeg at Scottrade Center 3-2 in overtime on Dec. 3 in their only meeting this season. Carter Hutton was in goal. … Since the Atlanta Thrashers moved