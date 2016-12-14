Baseball players with big wads of chewing tobacco in their cheek are now a thing from the past at Busch Stadium. The St. Louis Board of Aldermen voted Friday to prohibit the use of smokeless tobacco products like chewing tobacco, dip and snuff at all sports venues, including Cardinals games at Busch
There has been plenty of speculation about the St. Louis Blues entertaining a potential sign-and-trade deal involving Kevin Shattenkirk before the March 1 deadline. Shattenkirk is in the final season of a four-year, $17 million deal and is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1. If
When • Thursday, 8 p.m. Where • Scottrade Center TV, radio • Fox Sports Midwest, KMOX (1120 AM) Blues • The game starts an hour later because of a pregame ceremony to retire Bobby Plager's No. 5. The team said fans should be in their seats by 6:30 p.m. for the ceremony. … The Blues lost both games