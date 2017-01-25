With one game left before dispersing for the annual All-Star game, the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues will approach Thursday's meeting trying to end the first portion of the season on a high note. Minnesota could close the season's midway point with the best record in the Western Conference
The All-Star break is this week and the annual trade deadline is a little more than a month away. Who's buying and who's selling? Follow along (teams listed in order of overall standings). Washington Capitals: Have to be all-in, unless being the best team in the league is enough, which it might
The Blues extended their lead to 3-0 over the Penguins in the third when Scottie Upshall capitalized on a great assist from David Perron.
Ryan Reaves beat Matt Murray in the second period to give the Blues a 2-0 lead over the Penguins.
Colton Parayko and the Blues struck first against the Penguins in the first period giving St. Louis a 1-0 lead.
Game Time's Dan Buffa wrote a compelling piece yesterday on his belief that Kevin Shattenkirk should not be traded for Ben Bishop. While I agree with many things that he had to say, I felt compelled to issue a conditional rebuttal. Indeed, I believe that such a move could be a great way to set up
Goaltender Jake Allen was back in the nets Monday at the Blues' practice, double-checking his positioning and reaffirming his ability to stop pucks. The Blues are counting on him to seal up all the holes. This team lacks compelling internal upgrades, as we have seen. Some external goaltending solutions
Struggling No. 1 will resume duties on Thursday in Minnesota.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -- Scott Hartnell scored his second goal of the game midway through the third period to push the Columbus Blue Jackets over the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 on Saturday night.
Doug Armstrong's concern was as evident as Jake Allen's struggles. You don't need to be Wayne Gretzky to know the Blues' general manager's offseason decisions don't look very good these days. Armstrong hit the panic button by telling Allen to stay home from the Winnipeg trip,
WINNIPEG, Manitoba • Pheonix Copley had some familiarity in his first NHL start with the Blues Saturday. Just eight days earlier, Copley played at the MTS Centre in Winnipeg with the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League. He made 35 saves in a 4-2 win over the Manitoba Moose. “That is kind of
BLUES AT JETS When • 2 p.m. Saturday Where • MTS Centre, Winnipeg, Manitoba TV, radio • Fox Sports Midwest, KMOX (1120 AM) Blues • The Blues lost to Winnipeg at Scottrade Center 3-2 in overtime on Dec. 3 in their only meeting this season. Carter Hutton was in goal. … Since the Atlanta Thrashers moved
The St. Louis Blues are in very real danger of going from first to worst in goaltending, as Jake Allen melted down again on Thursday night. The Blues had a .919 team save percentage last season. Heading into their game against the Washington Capitals, it stood at .892.
The Blues reunited the defensive pair of Alex Pietrangelo and Jay Bouwmeester for Thursday's game against the Washington Capitals, marking the first time in 15 games the two have started a game together. Blues coach Ken Hitchcock admitted the earlier change might have been good for Pietrangelo, who
• Vancouver Canucks forward Alex Burrows gets his teeth checked during a game against the Nashville Predators on Tuesday. • Gabriel Landeskog’s name has been mentioned as being on the trading block for the Colorado Avalanche. • We don’t know if Claude Julien is going to make it through the season as
STATS LLC ST. LOUIS -- What seems like a simple task of winning two games in a row proved elusive for more than a month for the St. Louis Blues. Now that they finally reached that goal, however, they don't see any reason for their winning streak to stop at two. A 4-0 win Saturday in San Jose and
Mike Hoffman and Stone each scored twice to lead the Ottawa Senators over the St. Louis Blues 6-4 on Tuesday night. Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Bobby Ryan also scored for the Senators, who won their fourth straight at Scottrade Center for the first time in team history. Mike Condon made 19 saves.
The Blues put defenseman Brad Hunt on waivers on Monday, the first step toward sending him back to Chicago in the AHL. The Blues called Hunt up from Chicago on Dec. 8 after Robert Bortuzzo was injured and was pressed into service when Carl Gunnarsson was hurt. Hunt's play earned him additional time
ANAHEIM – Here's what you need to know about the Ducks' 2-1 overtime loss to the St. Louis on Sunday night: THE GAME IN 140 OR LESS - This one was playoff-lite as the teams played physical at a lower speed. The Ducks scratched out a point but overtime was another failure. THE QUOTE - “The overtime
SAN JOSE — Sharks coach Pete DeBoer argued Sunday that the scrutiny given to the spearing incident between Joe Thornton and St. Louis Blues center Paul Stastny the night before was in disproportion to what actually happened on the ice. “Stastny gave him a whack and (Thornton) gave him a poke. I think
Tage Thompson's first goal for Team USA at the IIHF World Juniors Championship last month confirmed what American coach Bob Motzko noticed when he saw the Blues' 2016 first-round draft pick for the first time at evaluation camp. The reputation that Thompson, 19, is earning as an NHL prospect
|Date
|Home/Away
|Opponent
|Status
|Score
|@
|Anaheim
|W
|2 - 1
|vs
|Ottawa
|L
|6 - 4
|vs
|Washington
|L
|7 - 3
|@
|Winnipeg
|L
|5 - 3
|@
|Pittsburgh
|W
|3 - 0
|Date
|Home/Away
|Opponent
|Time
|@
|Minnesota
|
NBCS
|vs
|Winnipeg
|
FSMW
|vs
|Toronto
|
FSMW, TSN4
|vs
|Pittsburgh
|
ROOT, FSMW
|@
|Philadelphia
|
NBCS, CSP, TVA
|@
|Ottawa
|
RDS2, FSMW
|@
|Toronto
|
FSMW, RSNO
|@
|Montreal
|
CBC, TVA, FSMW
|@
|Detroit
|
NBCS
|vs
|Vancouver
|
RSNP, FSMW
|@
|Buffalo
|
FSMW
|vs
|Florida
|
FSFL, TVA, FSMW
|@
|Chicago
|
NBCS
|vs
|Edmonton
|
FSMW, RSW
|@
|Winnipeg
|
TSN3, FSMW