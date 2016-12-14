St. Louis Blues

3rd Central
 | 21-14-5
  • Goals For
    113 GF
  • Goals Against
    117 GA
  • Power Play %
    21.9 PP%
  • Penalty Kill %
    85.8 PK%
  • Penalty Mins
    391 PIM
  • Ortiz: Allen must step up for Blues
    As forward David Backes prepares to return to Scottrade Center on Tuesday as a member of the Boston Bruins, Blues fans will surely wonder how much the team misses the former captain. Midway through the 82-game season, the Blues are still struggling to define — or is it find? — their identity. We have

  • Dallas Stars plane makes emergency landing due to smoke in cockpit
    The Dallas Stars team plane had to make an emergency landing in St. Louis Downtown Airport because smoke was detected in the cockpit shortly after takeoff, the Belleville News-Democrat reported. The Stars’ Boeing 737 plane took off at 11:52 a.m. local time in St. Louis en-route for Los Angeles where

    12
  • Reuters

    NHL-Highlights of Saturday's NHL games

    Highlights of National Hockey League games on Saturday: Flyers 4, Lightning 2 Jakub Voracek set up his team's first two goals, and the Philadelphia Flyers kept the pedal to the metal from there en route to a 4-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning, snapping a five-game losing streak. Rookie Travis