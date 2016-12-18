Drew Brees sat down with Toucher and Rich at radio row to tell a story about his college visit to Purdue. He was going to a party with his host, and walked up to Matt Light fighting four frat guys.
Drew Brees believes that the way the NFL handles investigating issues, like Bountygate and Deflategate, is hurting its relationship with its players.
HOUSTON – The New Orleans Saints will not be returning to the Greenbrier Resort in West Virginia for a full training camp. The Houston Texans are planning to head to the White Sulphur Springs, W. Va., destination for part of their training camp, according to a source, ruling out a return for the Saints
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|11
|5
|0
|.688
|9
|7
|0
|.563
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|6
|10
|0
|.375