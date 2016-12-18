New Orleans Saints

3rd NFC South
 | 7-9
  • Passing Yards
    295.8 PYPG
  • Rushing Yards
    100.6 RYPG
  • Total Yards Per Game
    396.4 YPG
  • Comcast SportsNet New England3 hours ago

    Drew Brees tells a story on Matt Light fighting four frat guys at Purdue

    Drew Brees sat down with Toucher and Rich at radio row to tell a story about his college visit to Purdue. He was going to a party with his host, and walked up to Matt Light fighting four frat guys.

  • NBC Sports5 hours ago

    Brees: Players losing trust toward NFL office

    Drew Brees believes that the way the NFL handles investigating issues, like Bountygate and Deflategate, is hurting its relationship with its players.

  • Saints will not return to The Greenbrier for training camp
    The Advocate

    Saints will not return to The Greenbrier for training camp

    HOUSTON – The New Orleans Saints will not be returning to the Greenbrier Resort in West Virginia for a full training camp. The Houston Texans are planning to head to the White Sulphur Springs, W. Va., destination for part of their training camp, according to a source, ruling out a return for the Saints