(The Sports Xchange) - Making it to Atlanta for the NFC Championship Game turned into a tough task for the Green Bay Packers. The Packers' charter flight was unable to land in Green Bay's Austin Straubel International Airport in Wisconsin on Saturday due to heavy fog. After a wait of approximately
Retail sales is a good way to gauge an individual NFL player's popularity. Here's a look at the 10 players who have the highest-selling jerseys in 2016.
The Indianapolis Colts fired general manager Ryan Grigson on Saturday following a second consecutive season out of the postseason. The news was confirmed by Colts owner Jim Irsay, who also said that Chuck Pagano will remain the team's head coach in 2017. Internally we worked through some things
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|10
|6
|0
|.625
|9
|7
|0
|.563
|8
|8
|0
|.500
|3
|13
|0
|.188