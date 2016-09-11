Sometimes — not usually, but sometimes — it pays to bet with your heart, and for one Green Bay Packers fan in Las Vegas, it is paying off in a major way. A friend of Jonathan Shecter — aka Shecky Green, a music and pop culture journalist and former hotel executive in Las Vegas — has been betting the
Chris from Lexington, KY Was the loss of Morgan Burnett the difference in the second half? It didn't help, but today's game is about offense. You win with offense. You win with a great quarterback. If you leave 35 seconds on the clock, you lose the game. Aaron from Seattle, WA Ignoring the outcome
You can talk all you want about defense, pass rush, coverage, and everything else that plays a role in winning games in the NFL. In the end, like it always does, the NFL playoffs will again came down to quarterback play. As we head to the conference championship games, take a look at the four quarterbacks
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|10
|6
|0
|.625
|9
|7
|0
|.563
|8
|8
|0
|.500
|3
|13
|0
|.188