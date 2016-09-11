GREEN BAY — The package was designed to add a new wrinkle to the defense. With more and more offenses deploying athletic tight ends, defensive coordinator Dom Capers planned to launch his counterattack by occasionally playing Morgan Burnett in a hybrid linebacker role to help defend the middle of the
GREEN BAY – Over the final seven regular-season games plus the playoffs, the Packers generated 18 turnovers, a significant jump from the first half of the season. Here are a handful of the most impactful, presented in chronological order. You can vote for your favorite in the poll on this page. Of the
Green Bay, WI (February 1, 2017) – The Green Bay Packers and Live Nation are proud to announce legendary musician Billy Joel will perform at Lambeau Field, the largest venue in the state of Wisconsin, on Saturday, June 17. In appreciation of the artist and his fans, the Green Bay Packers will honor Billy
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|10
|6
|0
|.625
|9
|7
|0
|.563
|8
|8
|0
|.500
|3
|13
|0
|.188