Trace McSorley threw as many interceptions in the first four minutes of the Rose Bowl than he had through the first three games of the 2016 season. After a tremendous year of development, that setback would have daunted most quarterbacks, especially in their first year as a starter after an unbelievable
One of the big questions for Penn State this offseason will be if the team's offensive breakout in 2016 will translate to success in 2017. There are more than enough starters returning to prevent serious regression, but football doesn't always work out the way it looks like it might on paper.
On Tuesday, Patrick took a shot at projecting the starters on the offense in 2017. Today, we turn our focus to the defense. Defensive Tackle Starters: Parker Cothren, Curtis Cothran Reserves: Kevin Givens, Robert Windsor, Tyrell Chavis, Ryan Monk, Ellison Jordan, Antonio Shelton The most interesting
|East Division
|CONF
|OVR
|PF
|PA
|8-1
|11-2
|512
|201
|8-1
|11-3
|526
|356
|7-2
|10-3
|524
|183
|4-5
|6-7
|335
|354
|3-6
|6-7
|335
|384
|1-8
|3-9
|289
|333
|0-9
|2-10
|188
|450
|West Division
|CONF
|OVR
|PF
|PA
|7-2
|11-3
|397
|218
|6-3
|9-4
|345
|311
|6-3
|8-5
|324
|245
|5-4
|9-4
|381
|287
|5-4
|7-6
|338
|289
|2-7
|3-9
|236
|383
|1-8
|3-9
|295
|459