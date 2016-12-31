Penn State Nittany Lions

1st BIG10 FBS | 11-2
  • Passing Yards
    75th
    261.2 PYPG
  • Rushing Yards
    125th
    168.8 RYPG
  • Total Yards Per Game
    82nd
    430.1 YPG
  • Penn State's Trace McSorley Brings X-Factor to Rose Bowl vs. USC
    Reign of Troy

    Penn State's Trace McSorley Brings X-Factor to Rose Bowl vs. USC

    First-year starting quarterback Trace McSorley has been a revelation for Penn State, leading the Big Ten in a heap of passing categories. He'll give USC plenty to think about in the Rose Bowl. If you've played EA Sports' NCAA Football series or even some Madden, the playing style of sophomore

  • PAC 12 Videos

    2017 Rose Bowl: USC Trojans break bread during Lawry's Beef Bowl

    The USC football team gathered for a prime rib dinner at Thursday night's Lawry's Beef Bowl as part of the Rose Bowl festivities heading into Monday's matchup against Penn State. Watch the 76 Rose Bowl Pregame Show Monday, Jan. 2 at 1 PT/2 MT on Pac-12 Network and Pac-12 Now.

  • Brother's death inspired Penn State's Shareef Miller to escape violent North Philly streets
    philly

    Brother's death inspired Penn State's Shareef Miller to escape violent North Philly streets

    STATE COLLEGE, Pa. - Shareef Miller remembers the three phone calls as if he just received them. It was May 2015, nearing the end of his senior year at George Washington High School. Classes had just let out when his phone rang the first time. His mother, Tekeya Cook, was hysterical. Shareef's 25