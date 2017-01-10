ESPN Junior 300 running back Ricky Slade committed to Penn State on Friday, and with another commitment from linebacker Jesse Luketa, the Nittany Lions now have 10 commitments in the 2018 class. Slade is the No. 30-ranked prospect overall in his class and is the third top-30 commitment in 2018 for Penn
Final Thoughts On Penn State's 2017 Class James Franklin continues to bring in talent to Happy Valley, with the 21-player 2017 group ending up being ranked as the No. 15 class in the entire country. If you would have told many folks following the program — myself included — that Penn State would
Following all the excitement yesterday with the fax machines and the commitments that came through them, Penn State head coach James Franklin held a press conference to talk about the 21-man class that will suit up as Nittany Lion football players for the first time in 2017. It must be an emotionally
|East Division
|CONF
|OVR
|PF
|PA
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0