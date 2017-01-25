Penn State football could repeat as Big Ten champs in 2017, but there are obstacles standing in the way. The sand in the hourglass was running low on James Franklin's tenure as the head coach of Penn State following a 49-10 embarrassment at Michigan. Fans were speculating when rather than if the
One of the big questions for Penn State this offseason will be if the team's offensive breakout in 2016 will translate to success in 2017. There are more than enough starters returning to prevent serious regression, but football doesn't always work out the way it looks like it might on paper.
On Tuesday, Patrick took a shot at projecting the starters on the offense in 2017. Today, we turn our focus to the defense. Defensive Tackle Starters: Parker Cothren, Curtis Cothran Reserves: Kevin Givens, Robert Windsor, Tyrell Chavis, Ryan Monk, Ellison Jordan, Antonio Shelton The most interesting
|East Division
|CONF
|OVR
|PF
|PA
|8-1
|11-2
|512
|201
|8-1
|11-3
|526
|356
|7-2
|10-3
|524
|183
|4-5
|6-7
|335
|354
|3-6
|6-7
|335
|384
|1-8
|3-9
|289
|333
|0-9
|2-10
|188
|450
|West Division
|CONF
|OVR
|PF
|PA
|7-2
|11-3
|397
|218
|6-3
|9-4
|345
|311
|6-3
|8-5
|324
|245
|5-4
|9-4
|381
|287
|5-4
|7-6
|338
|289
|2-7
|3-9
|236
|383
|1-8
|3-9
|295
|459