STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) -- Following a turnaround that included a Big Ten championship in James Franklin's third season, Penn State remains young, especially in the trenches. Growing pains on defense were noticeable early when experienced linebackers were hurt. Meanwhile, a new offensive scheme and
Cameron Sullivan-Brown / Pallotti / WR / 6-1, 180 / Statistics After a long wait following Penn State's offer last April and his verbal commitment in late July, Pallotti senior Cameron Sullivan-Brown finally put pen to paper and made his commitment to Penn State official on Wednesday. A versatile
Welcome to National Signing Day 2017! This post will be the hub for today's recruiting news, as we'll be updating it throughout the day as members of Penn State's class of 2017 makes things official and fax in their Letter of Intent. To view each recruit's player profile, just click on
|East Division
|CONF
|OVR
|PF
|PA
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0