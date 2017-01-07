Nine games across the NBA for this Sunday night edition of The Fast Break.
The three-point shot escaped Bradley Beal. It had little to do with the Milwaukee Bucks, who gave him clear views of the rim without Giannis Antetokounmpo. Beal tripped over Malcolm Brogdon after attacking the basket for a layup with 2:34 left in the second quarter.
Washington Wizards picked up their fourth road win of the season on Sunday afternoon, beating a Giannis-less Milwaukee Bucks team. Winning on the road has been almost impossible for the Washington Wizards this season, who entered Sunday afternoon's game in Milwaukee with just three victories away
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|21
|16
|.568
|0.0
|20
|18
|.526
|1.5
|18
|18
|.500
|2.5
|16
|23
|.410
|6.0
|11
|28
|.282
|11.0