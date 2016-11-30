Trey Burke's best night in the NBA in almost a year actually began two days ago. During the Washington Wizards' victory over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night, Burke laid bricks. His shot chart appeared as if it was dripping in blood as red spots covered the areas in which he missed shots
The complete performance moved the Wizards to 10-4 on the month and 16-16 on the season. Marcin Gortat finished with 19 points and 13 rebounds against the Nets, but it wasn't necessarily the substance that stood out (although it did -- controlling the interior battle against Brook Lopez paid great
Jason Smith had a solid first half against the Brooklyn Nets, and used stifling defense to get formere Wizard Trevor Booker to pick up a technical foul.
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|19
|15
|.559
|0.0
|17
|16
|.515
|1.5
|16
|16
|.500
|2.0
|15
|19
|.441
|4.0
|10
|24
|.294
|9.0