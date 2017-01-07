Washington Wizards

3rd Southeast
 | 18-18
  • Field Goal %
    47.1 FG%
  • 3-point %
    35.6 3P%
  • Points Scored
    105 PPG
  • Total Rebounds
    41.9 RPG
  • NBA.com

    The Fast Break: Jan. 8

    Nine games across the NBA for this Sunday night edition of The Fast Break.

  • Morning tip: Bradley Beal shakes off ankle twist in strong two-way effort
    Comcast SportsNet Mid Atlantic

    Morning tip: Bradley Beal shakes off ankle twist in strong two-way effort

    The three-point shot escaped Bradley Beal. It had little to do with the Milwaukee Bucks, who gave him clear views of the rim without Giannis Antetokounmpo. Beal tripped over Malcolm Brogdon after attacking the basket for a layup with 2:34 left in the second quarter.

  • Washington Wizards Three Takeaways: Wizards Climb Back to .500 In Milwaukee
    Fox Sports

    Washington Wizards Three Takeaways: Wizards Climb Back to .500 In Milwaukee

    Washington Wizards picked up their fourth road win of the season on Sunday afternoon, beating a Giannis-less Milwaukee Bucks team. Winning on the road has been almost impossible for the Washington Wizards this season, who entered Sunday afternoon's game in Milwaukee with just three victories away