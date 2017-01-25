Washington Post • 4 hours ago

It's early yet, but 2017 is shaping up to be the Year of Winning at Verizon Center. The Wizards' 117-101 win over the Knicks on Tuesday capped a perfect month in Chinatown for the two primary tenants of the arena, with the Wizards and Capitals each going 7-0. While the Wizards went 5-0 at Verizon