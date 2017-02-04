LeBron James and the defending NBA Champion Cleveland Cavaliers know from truly big regular season games. Whether the Eastern Conference leaders view their next matchup, Monday at the surging Washington Wizards, at that level is unclear. For John Wall, there is no doubt.
As John Wall recently wedged between Shaquille O'Neal and Ernie Johnson, the special guest who occupied the rare fifth seat on the “NBA on TNT” set, he looked months ahead and predicted the Washington Wizards' future. In his vision, the Wizards make the Eastern Conference finals. Although of
JaMychal Geen has a career high 29 points to lead the Grizzlies over the Timberwolves 107-99.
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|30
|20
|.600
|0.0
|30
|21
|.588
|0.5
|23
|28
|.451
|7.5
|21
|30
|.412
|9.5
|20
|33
|.377
|11.5