Sacramento Kings

3rd Pacific
 | 19-30
  • Field Goal %
    45.4 FG%
  • 3-point %
    36.1 3P%
  • Points Scored
    103 PPG
  • Total Rebounds
    40.7 RPG
  • Trade guide: West teams pushing for last playoff spot
    Yahoo Sports15 minutes ago

    Trade guide: West teams pushing for last playoff spot

    The Vertical Front-Office Insider Bobby Marks, a former 20-year executive with the Nets, looks at each team’s roster and trade assets, as well as examining the track record of each team’s general manager during previous trade deadlines.

  • Sacramento Kings Schedule
    NBA1 hour ago

    Sacramento Kings Schedule

    Game between the Sacramento Kings and the Los Angeles Lakers played on Tue October 4th 2016. The Lakers beat the Kings 103 to 84. Arron Afflalo led the scoring with 14 points, DeMarcus Cousins led in assists with 4 assists, and DeMarcus Cousins led by grabbing 6 rebounds.

  • The Hollywood Reporter6 hours ago

    NBA Looking to Raise $150M Annually With Ads on Uniforms

    Beginning next season, the Boston Celtics will become the third franchise (following the Sacramento Kings and Philadelphia 76ers) to hit the court with a small advertising patch on jerseys.