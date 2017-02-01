After a brutal stretch on the road, the Sacramento Kings return home Friday night to start a six-game homestand. First up on the docket are the Phoenix Suns, who have lost five straight and sit at the bottom of the Western Conference standings.
The Reno Bighorns on Friday claimed Jaleel Cousins out of the available player pool. Cousins is the brother of Sacramento Kings Center DeMarcus Cousins.
Its a mentality that most teams have, but up until the last few weeks, the Kings hadnt really had to deploy the strategy. Rudy Gay is done for the year, Omri Casspi is still nursing a calf strain and Garrett Temple is out until after the All-Star break with a hamstring injury. Sacramento was already
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|43
|7
|.860
|0.0
|31
|19
|.620
|12.0
|19
|30
|.388
|23.5
|17
|35
|.327
|27.0
|15
|34
|.306
|27.5