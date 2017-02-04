Despite getting a combined 61 points from the Splash Brothers, the Golden State Warriors lost for just the eighth time this season, falling in overtime 109-106 to the Sacramento Kings on Sunday. The Warriors are now 0-3 in overtime games this season. Although he is going to give Golden State the night
DeMarcus Cousins scores 32 points, grabs 12 rebounds and dishes nine assists as the Kings beat the Warriors in overtime, 109-106. Stephen Curry scores 35 points and Klay Thompson adds 26 for the Warriors.
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|43
|8
|.843
|0.0
|31
|20
|.608
|12.0
|20
|31
|.392
|23.0
|17
|36
|.321
|27.0
|16
|35
|.314
|27.0