Sacramento Kings

3rd Pacific
 | 20-31
  • Field Goal %
    45.5 FG%
  • 3-point %
    36.0 3P%
  • Points Scored
    103 PPG
  • Total Rebounds
    40.8 RPG
  • After ejection in OT loss to Kings, Steve Kerr says Warriors 'got what we deserved'
    CBS Sports4 hours ago

    Despite getting a combined 61 points from the Splash Brothers, the Golden State Warriors lost for just the eighth time this season, falling in overtime 109-106 to the Sacramento Kings on Sunday. The Warriors are now 0-3 in overtime games this season. Although he is going to give Golden State the night

    GAME RECAP: Kings 109, Warriors 106

    DeMarcus Cousins scores 32 points, grabs 12 rebounds and dishes nine assists as the Kings beat the Warriors in overtime, 109-106. Stephen Curry scores 35 points and Klay Thompson adds 26 for the Warriors.

