Joel Embiid is riding high. He’s a virtual lock to win the NBA’s Rookie of the Year honor, and he’s polling one spot outside a starting All-Star spot in the Eastern Conference, which maybe means he’s one spot away from a date with Rihanna. His Philadelphia 76ers have won three of their last four games
Earlier this season, after scoring a career-high 60 points to roast the Indiana Pacers, Klay Thompson found himself on the receiving end of an uncomfortable mid-interview ice bath from Splash Brother Stephen Curry. Dario Saric received his first on-camera ice-bath on Sunday, after scoring 18 points
Briante Weber's bid for an NBA return came up short after a Monday tryout with the Philadelphia 76ers, with that spot instead going to Chasson Randle. Weber has been thriving this season with the Heat's D-League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce, after being cut at the end of training camp
