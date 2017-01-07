Martin Luther King Jr., Day is one of the largest days of volunteerism in the United States. Serving the community is at the heart and core values of the Philadelphia 76ers organization. Across three Days of Service alone, Sixers staff members have totaled over 1,500 hours of volunteering in this fiscal
For the 18th consecutive year, the 76ers will help the NBA recognize Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which, like Christmas, has become a holiday closely associated with the league. As the Sixers get set to begin a new week, it certainly is worth taking a step back to reflect on the previous one. The highlight
WASHINGTON - Saturday night's game against the Washington Wizards was more about showcasing Jahlil Okafor to possible trading partners than anything else for the 76ers. They wouldn't come out and say it before or after the 109-93 loss to the Washington Wizards at the Verizon Center. How else
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|27
|13
|.675
|0.0
|25
|15
|.625
|2.0
|18
|23
|.439
|9.5
|12
|26
|.316
|14.0
|8
|32
|.200
|19.0