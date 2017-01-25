Beginning next season, the Boston Celtics will become the third franchise (following the Sacramento Kings and Philadelphia 76ers) to hit the court with a small advertising patch on jerseys.
In many ways, the 76ers' breakout success in January seemed to stem from a convergence of several key points of emphasis that Brett Brown has preached since joining the franchise in August of 2013. Be in the best shape of your life, in order to play with pace. Lock down on defense. Move the ball.
76ers vs. Dallas Mavericks at a glance TEAMS: Sixers (18-29) vs. Mavericks (18-30) WHEN: 8:30 p.m. Wednesday WHERE: American Airlines Center BROADCASTS: TV – CSN RADIO – 97.5 FM SOCIAL MEDIA COVERAGE: TWITTER – @PompeyOnSixers, INSTAGRAM – PompeyOnSixers 411 ON MAVS: Break up the Mavericks. Dallas
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|30
|18
|.625
|0.0
|30
|19
|.612
|0.5
|21
|29
|.420
|10.0
|18
|29
|.383
|11.5
|9
|39
|.188
|21.0