The Philadelphia 76ers showed plenty of resiliency playing without leading scorer Joel Embiid for the second consecutive night. After scoring a season-high 72 points in the first half, the 76ers had just 16 in the third quarter and watched a fourth-quarter lead evaporate before gaining control in the
Up big after scoring a season-high 72 points in the first half, the Sixers went flat coming out of the break and allowed the Bucks to close within five heading into the final quarter. Thats when turnovers, misses and defensive lapses finally caught up to the Sixers in the fourth and Milwaukee took the
Malcolm Brogdon flies in on the baseline and hammers it over Nerlens Noel.
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|28
|18
|.609
|0.0
|27
|18
|.600
|0.5
|20
|27
|.426
|8.5
|17
|27
|.386
|10.0
|9
|36
|.200
|18.5