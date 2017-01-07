Nine games across the NBA for this Sunday night edition of The Fast Break.
The three-point shot escaped Bradley Beal. It had little to do with the Milwaukee Bucks, who gave him clear views of the rim without Giannis Antetokounmpo. Beal tripped over Malcolm Brogdon after attacking the basket for a layup with 2:34 left in the second quarter.
The name Giannis Antetokounmpo is a tough one to pronounce, much less spell. Not everyone can nail it like Steve Buckhantz, a professional broadcast and wordsmith.