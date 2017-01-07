Milwaukee Bucks

2nd Central
 | 20-19
  • Field Goal %
    47.7 FG%
  • 3-point %
    37.1 3P%
  • Points Scored
    105 PPG
  • Total Rebounds
    42.4 RPG
  • NBA roundup: recap, scores, notes for every game played on January 15
    UPI4 hours ago

    NBA roundup: recap, scores, notes for every game played on January 15

    Atlanta Hawks 111, Milwaukee Bucks 98 ATLANTA -- It didn't take long for Mike Dunleavy to change his mind about the trade that brought him to Atlanta. The 14-year veteran almost sought a buyout when he was acquired by the Hawks in a deal that sent Kyle Korver to Cleveland on Jan. 7. But after he

  • Sixers at Bucks at a glance
    philly

    Sixers at Bucks at a glance

    76ers vs. Milwaukee Bucks at a glance TEAMS:  Sixers (12-26) vs. Bucks (20-19) WHEN:  3:30 p.m. Monday WHERE:  BMO Harris Bradley Center BROADCASTS: TV – CSN RADIO – 97.5 FM SOCIAL MEDIA COVERAGE:  TWITTER – @PompeyOnSixers, INSTAGRAM – PompeyOnSixers 411 ON BUCKS:  Milwaukee has one of the league'

  • Basketball-Reference.com

    1970-71 Milwaukee Bucks Roster and Stats

    Recent Game Results Height of bar is margin of victory • Mouseover bar for details • Click for box score • Grouped by Month 1. Oct 17 @ ATL, MIL (1-0) beat ATL, 107-98 2. Oct 20 @ DET, MIL (1-1) lost to DET, 114-115 6. Oct 31 @ CIN, MIL (5-1) beat CIN, 121-100 7. Nov 4 @ CLE, MIL (6-1) beat CLE, 110-