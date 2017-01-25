The point forward delivered a spinning, reverse assist with tons of english on it to Michael Beasley on Saturday night against the Boston Celtics.
President Donald Trump's executive order banning Syrian refugees and preventing travelers from several Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States has left people stranded in airports across the country and resulted in others being turned away at the door. Its impact has already been
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jae Crowder's mind went quiet in overtime in Boston's fourth game in five nights. “No pressure,” he said. Crowder scored four of his 20 points on free throws in the final 28 seconds of overtime and Isaiah Thomas had 37 points to help the Celtics beat the Milwaukee Bucks 112-108