Atlanta Hawks 111, Milwaukee Bucks 98 ATLANTA -- It didn't take long for Mike Dunleavy to change his mind about the trade that brought him to Atlanta. The 14-year veteran almost sought a buyout when he was acquired by the Hawks in a deal that sent Kyle Korver to Cleveland on Jan. 7. But after he
76ers vs. Milwaukee Bucks at a glance TEAMS: Sixers (12-26) vs. Bucks (20-19) WHEN: 3:30 p.m. Monday WHERE: BMO Harris Bradley Center BROADCASTS: TV – CSN RADIO – 97.5 FM SOCIAL MEDIA COVERAGE: TWITTER – @PompeyOnSixers, INSTAGRAM – PompeyOnSixers 411 ON BUCKS: Milwaukee has one of the league'
Recent Game Results Height of bar is margin of victory • Mouseover bar for details • Click for box score • Grouped by Month 1. Oct 17 @ ATL, MIL (1-0) beat ATL, 107-98 2. Oct 20 @ DET, MIL (1-1) lost to DET, 114-115 6. Oct 31 @ CIN, MIL (5-1) beat CIN, 121-100 7. Nov 4 @ CLE, MIL (6-1) beat CLE, 110-