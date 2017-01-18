Milwaukee Bucks

    Jabari Parker held out of Bucks lineup vs. Heat for breaking team rule

    Milwaukee Bucks forward Jabari Parker is out of the starting lineup for the first time this season Saturday night at Miami after breaking a team rule.

    Giannis Drops the Hammer on Miami

    All-Star starter Giannis Antetokounmpo drives baseline and serves a facial on two Heat players.

    Preview: Bucks at Heat

    Giannis Antetokounmpo arrives in Miami on Saturday as a freshly minted All-Star starter, the first Milwaukee Bucks player to earn that honor in 31 years. Antetokounmpo, a 22-year-old, 6-foot-11, 222-pound, multi-positional athlete known as “The Greek Freak”, was named an All-Star on Thursday. He joins