The Bulls Sunday had more grit, and so they ended up grinding out a 108-104 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies. But not until Doug McDermott broke out of a shooting slump and poured in a career high 31 points, and Jimmy Butler finished it off with two clutch jump shots in the last minute and then stultifying
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|32
|11
|.744
|0.5
|31
|9
|.775
|0.0
|25
|18
|.581
|7.5
|16
|25
|.390
|15.5
|13
|27
|.325
|18.0