When Memphis Grizzlies Coach David Fizdale was growing up in the 1980s in South Los Angeles, his single mother was determined to not allow the area's violence and volatility direct her son's future. Helen Hamilton also did not shield him from the grit it took to endure the circumstances, like
The 2017 NBA Slam Dunk Contest is just a few days away. What are some of the greatest dunks in the history of this event?
7:00 p.m. CT Fox Sports Oklahoma WWLS the Sports Animal and the Every year, NBA teams embark on their journey from October to April, and maybe beyond, and every day, every game the fans join them for the ride. There are ups and downs, times of smooth sailing and times where a team hits the wall. But
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|38
|11
|.776
|0.0
|36
|17
|.679
|4.0
|30
|21
|.588
|9.0
|19
|30
|.388
|19.0
|19
|31
|.380
|19.5