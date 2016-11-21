Memphis Grizzlies

3rd Southwest
 | 22-14
  • Field Goal %
    42.4 FG%
  • 3-point %
    34.6 3P%
  • Points Scored
    99 PPG
  • Total Rebounds
    43.6 RPG
  • NBC Sports

    Whistle blows, but DeMarcus Cousins and Zach Randolph go 1-on-1 anyway (VIDEO)

    Dave Joerger thought he had called a timeout, but you wouldn't know it the way DeMarcus Cousins and Zach Randolph kept on playing.

  • Comcast SportsNet Bay Area

    NBA Gameday: Kings remain without Afflalo, Gay against Grizzlies

    SACRAMENTO -- The Sacramento Kings return home to take on the Memphis Grizzlies for a New Years Eve matinee at Golden 1 Center on Saturday. After a disappointing loss in Portland on Wednesday night, the Kings have a chance to pick up one more win to close out 2016. 

  • Grind City Getup
    NBA

    Grind City Getup

    Grind City Media's Michael Wallace is joined by Grizzlies radio play-by-play broadcaster Eric Hasseltine to set up the team's 'California Love' trip that starts today in Sacramento. Listen. Today's Game Don't miss the action as the Grizzlies take on the Kings in SAC. Tune in Grizzlies