It looks as if the Los Angeles Lakers are on their way to building the team in which could compete with the likes of the Golden State Warriors and the San Antonio Spurs according to Magic Johnson. Johnson was hired by L.A. to advise the organization and thinks he can help the Lakers' recruiting pitches
For the first time in over 20 years, the Los Angeles Lakers go to Boston without Kobe Bryant on the roster. The Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Lakers provide the NBA with its most famous and most meaningful rivalry. The rivalry gained steam in the 1960s, when Bill Russell's Celtics beat up on
Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal was not pleased about the purple-and-gold gobs of screaming Los Angeles Lakers fans at the Verizon Center on Thursday. After the Wizards' 116-108 victory over the Lakers, Beal -- who has gone out of his way to praise Washington fans throughout the team's
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|43
|7
|.860
|0.0
|31
|19
|.620
|12.0
|19
|30
|.388
|23.5
|17
|35
|.327
|27.0
|15
|34
|.306
|27.5