Los Angeles Lakers

4th Pacific
 | 17-36
  • Field Goal %
    44.5 FG%
  • 3-point %
    35.3 3P%
  • Points Scored
    104 PPG
  • Total Rebounds
    44.1 RPG
  • Lakers Practice in New York
    NBA

    Lakers Practice in New York

    The Lakers practice at NBAPA Headquarters in New York City on February 5, 2017.

  • 10 Things to Know: Lakers at Knicks (2/6/17)
    NBA

    10 Things to Know: Lakers at Knicks (2/6/17)

    Here is what you need to know before the Lakers take the floor at Madison Square Garden against the New York Knicks. Since returning from a weeklong injury stead, D'Angelo Russell has been arguably the Lakers' most complete player. Though his shot hasn't been particularly accurate over the