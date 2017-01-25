Two-time MVP Stephen Curry -- No. 1 in the latest release of NBA jersey sales -- had the second-best-selling jersey in China during the 2015-16 season, trailing Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant during his retirement tour. Another retired superstar, Michael Jordan, rounded out the top three in the
After missing a week of action due to a mild MCL sprain in his right knee and a strained right calf, D'Angelo Russell was back with his teammates as a full participant in Sunday's practice. Russell did not participate in Saturday's informal team workout, though he has been working individually
The NBA says it is trying to 'understand how this executive order would apply to players in our league who are from one of the impacted countries.'
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|40
|7
|.851
|0.0
|30
|18
|.625
|10.5
|19
|28
|.404
|21.0
|16
|34
|.320
|25.5
|15
|32
|.319
|25.0