The Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets have rosters dominated by youth, and those young players will be on display during All-Star weekend in New Orleans next month. First, the young players will face off Thursday in the first of back-to-back games between the Suns and Nuggets. Phoenix second-year guard
As part of the UCHealth weekly report, Scott Hastings and Ally Sturm discuss the return of Gary Harris and the positive impact it has had on the team.
Back in August, after his Serbian national team had been defeated in the Olympic gold-medal game by Team USA, center Nikola Jokic was beaming. “This is really cool,” he said, admiring his medal. “I mean, me and my teammates—I don't know how many people have silver medals. Maybe 1,000 people in the
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|29
|18
|.617
|0.0
|27
|19
|.587
|1.5
|20
|27
|.426
|9.0
|19
|25
|.432
|8.5
|17
|28
|.378
|11.0